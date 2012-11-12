The Best, The Worst, The Oddest Celebrity Looks From The MTV Europe Music Awards

While most Americans were watching football or “Revenge” last night, Europe was tuned in to the MTV Europe Music Awards in Frankfurt, Germany. Hosted by Heidi Klum, the big winners of the night were Justin Bieber (who was busy dealing with social media breakup drama) and Taylor Swift, who walked away with three statuettes each.

In terms of fashion, the theme of last night’s red carpet was apparently “meh.” Some stars, like Rita Ora, looked ravishing in their ensembles — but others like Kim Kardashian completely fell flat. To sum up, it was a rather random night that attracted one of the oddest crowd of celebrities we’ve seen in awhile.

