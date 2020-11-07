My Horoscope Said To Buy One Of Good American’s Zodiac Sweat Sets

2020 has been so unpredictable, I’ve been relying on my horoscope more than ever before to give me some guidance and normalcy. I’m someone who isn’t super into astrology, but I can’t lie, I do relate to my star sign and all its characteristics, which is why I’m totally buying one of Good American’s zodiac sweat sets for myself. The emotional Pisces in me loves a cozy, comforting sweatsuit, and my creative side likes the personalized element and the chance to show off my Pisces pride in a unique way. I’m in!

It’s wild to think that when Khloé Kardashian first debuted Good American, the brand sold only denim. Fast-forward to now and I live for their bodysuits, swimwear and athleisure—and now, these sweat sets, too! (Side note, am I the only one who thinks “sweat set” sounds a thousand times more chic than “sweatsuit”? A suit made of sweat does NOT give me the visual of cute, comfy joggers!)

Reintroduced for a limited time only, there’s a zodiac sweat set for every single sign, and don’t even bother checking your horoscope, because it says you should buy one. TBH, name one reason why you shouldn’t! You’ve been wearing the same tie-dye sweatsuit since April, and it’s time to add a new loungewear look to your lineup. This one is made of cozy gray fleece and has an oversized fit with extra-long sleeves.

All of the Zodiac Boyfriend Sweatpants retail for $75, and the matching Boyfriend Sweatshirts are $89. They’re available in sizes 1-8, which translates to XS-5XL. If I buy one piece in my sign and the other in the sign of my ideal partner, do we consider that manifesting? It seems like a good idea to me.

You can shop the entire zodiac sweat set collection right now on the Good American website before it sells out. I mean, what else are you going to wear while laying on your couch and reading your Co-Star app?