Good American Finally Launched Swimwear So You Can Sunbathe Like A Kardashian

It’s pretty safe to say that during the summer, I live lounging by (and in!) the pool. It’s been this way since I was a kid—the only difference now is that I have a much larger swimsuit collection. And thanks to the Good American swimwear launch, that collection is about to get even bigger. With sleek one-pieces, bikinis and even a few cover-ups, this launch is filled with so many must-shop summer essentials. Finally, I can sit back, relax and sunbathe like the Kardashian I sometimes pretend I am—and isn’t that what we all not-so-secretly desire this summer?

Ever since Khloe Kardashian launched Good American with some seriously cool denim, I’ve been so pleased with the size inclusivity from the brand. This swimwear collection is no different. Each and every piece is available in Good American sizes 0-8—which equates to XS through 5X. As a firm believer that every body is a swimsuit body, I’m thrilled that the brand is continuing to keep their collections in a range of sizes and hire models of all different body types. After all, we all deserve to see ourselves represented in fashion!

If you’re ready to shop this beautiful collection, read on for some of the cutest pieces from the launch. The Good American swimwear line is availably in its entirety on the Good American site, too—so start here, then venture to see all 30 pieces from the collection. I won’t blame you if you add every single swimsuit to your cart, considering how easy they all are to wear by the pool or style with denim cut-offs and sandals. We’re all about to look really good this summer.

1. Showoff One-Piece

If there’s one swimsuit trend I’ve been anxious to try, it’s the belted swimsuit. This leopard print beauty is the perfect way to test out the look this summer.

2. Waist Cincher One-Piece

Ooh, that plunging neckline looks so good for summer. A black one-piece swimsuit is a serious must-have, and you better believe I’m shopping this one RN.

3. Better Cheeky Bottom

The best thing about this cheeky bikini bottom? It’s reversible. So you get two swimsuit bottoms in one—with two different (but equally chic) leopard prints.

4. Better Band Top

I love a good bandeau swim top, and this one is seriously too cute to pass up. Plus, like the cheeky bottoms, this top is also reversible. It has sage on one side (pictured above) and a metallic gold on the other!

5. Sun & Sand Sarong

Of course, you’ll need something to throw over your new swimsuit. I can’t get enough of this leopard print sarong! It’s truly the perfect addition to every piece from the swimwear collection.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.