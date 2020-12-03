Good American Debuted Shoes In Sizes 4-14 & OMG, These Boots

Scroll To See More Images

Kardashian fans and shoe-shopping addicts, unite! The debut of Good American Shoes has me absolutely over the moon, because not only are they stylish AF, they’re hella size inclusive. To think, Khloé’s brand debuted with just jeans—it has seriously come so far! They’re now my go-to for not just denim, but bodysuits and activewear, too, and I’m looking forward to adding footwear to that list. What can I say? I can’t resist a good boot.

The overall lineup features pumps, flats, sandals, booties and boots available in sizes 4-14, with extended widths available for those of us (Me! I’m talking about me!) with wider calves who need a lil’ extra breathing room. Some of the shoes—like the Icon Bootie and the Standout Square Toe Sandal—even come in multiple heel heights, so you can choose between a sky-high stiletto and a more manageable low heel.

Believe me when I say it, I have been so good about not buying shoes I don’t need. I’m resisting temptations and curbing my shopping addiction! But when I saw how good Kardashian looked rocking the new line, I knew I had to buy at least one pair. The hardest part? Choosing which ones I like most of all.

How fire are those silver sandals? That said, my heart is set on a pair of the over-the-knee boots. Can someone help me decide between the Koko and the Emma?? Not only do the shoes come in a variety of sizes, widths and heel heights, but there are also multiple colorways for almost every single pair, ranging from red suede to black satin to green python. We love options!

Read on for a look at my top picks from the brand-new lineup, and shop them in full on the Good American site now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Koko Boot

Khloé’s namesake boot, the Koko is an over-the-knee style available in black or white leather, and both feature a panel of python-printed leather down the shins. It’s the perfect standout detail to make a basic boot a thousand times more exciting.

The Icon Bootie

If you’re more of a bootie girl, look no further than the Icon Bootie, available in luxe green satin, rich chocolate brown suede and classic black suede. These also come in a lower heel height, and that style even comes in red(!).

The Show Off Flat

We all need a good flat in our lives, and the Show Off Flat comes in black satin and red suede, so good luck picking between the two. I love the ruched slingback detail—on the red pair, it definitely gives me salsa dancer emoji girl vibes. 💃

The Statement Mix Boot

As far as comfort goes, the chunkier heel on the Statement Mix Boot is probably the most wearable for those of us who don’t live a Kardashian lifestyle. Still, they’re anything but boring thanks to a python-printed leather front, neoprene back and square-toe silhouette.

The Standout Square Toe Sandal

I know I shouldn’t be thinking of summer already, but these sandals are so good, I can’t resist! They come in green python, silver crackle, beige suede and black suede, and honestly? I could probably justify having all four pairs in my wardrobe. Oh, they also come in a shorter heel height!

The Emma Boots

Behold, the perfect black over-the-knee boots. The Emma is a black suede boot with a faux leather stretch panel at the back of the knee (added comfort and style), plus a 4.33″ stiletto heel. I don’t want them, I need them

The Show Off Pump

Available in beige suede, black satin or red satin, these gorgeous pumps feature the same ruched slingback detailing as the Show Off Flats. Not only does it look good, but it offers a little extra support to keep the shoe on while you serve looks.