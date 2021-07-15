Good American’s New Neon Collection Will Make You Look *So* Tan

Scroll To See More Images

It’s officially the middle of summer and Good American’s Neon Collection is here to give your swim and workout wardrobes a very vibrant refresh. Of course, I have all the details on the highly covetable drop that’s sure to make a statement at your next pilates or yoga class. It’s not every day that you see colors this bold at the gym!

The new collection is available to shop right now on Good American’s website. It’s comprised of three swim styles, a matching workout set and a mini sarong in three true neon hues: Hot Coral, Hot Pink and Lemon Lime, all priced between $39 and $89 bucks.

If you’re already a fan of Good American’s cute (and size-inclusive!) range of swimwear, prepare to fall in love. The Neon collection reimagines a few of their best-selling suits for 2021, so these picks are a surefire way to make your ever-growing collection feel new for this year.

It’s no surprise that Good American is dropping these hues now. SKIMS, the best-selling lounge and shapewear brand helmed by Khloe Kardashian’s sister, Kim, released a neon collection of their own back in May. While that drop featured apparel and loungewear, Good American’s launch is definitely more beach-appropriate.

Now the Kardashian clan can officially take over your entire summer wardrobe for 2021—and what’s the problem with that? If you’re ready to go, read on to shop the new collection below or check out the other colorways on Good American’s website now.

Better Band Top + Better Cheeky Bottom in Hot Coral

Bandeau-style tops are always classic, so pick up Good American’s Better Band Top and the Better Cheeky Bottoms in this new Hot Coral colorway.

Seamless Chunky Rib Bra + Chunky Rib Legging in Lemon Lime

What, you don’t already own a neon workout set? Well, you freaking should! Pick up the Seamless Chunky Rib Bra and the matching Chunky Rib Leggings in this Lemon Lime colorway.

’90s Suit in Hot Pink

Update your one-piece collection with Good American’s classic ‘90s Suit in this all-new Hot Pink hue. This swimsuit could also totally double as a bright bodysuit for your next night out.

Tiny Ties Triangle + Tiny Ties Bottom in Hot Coral

Meet your new favorite string bikini. The Tiny Ties Triangle top and the matching pair of Tiny Ties Bottoms are super skimpy—but that’s kind of the point.

Leg Daze Sarong in Lemon Lime

This neon-hued Leg Daze Sarong will add a pop of color to even your most basic bikini this summer. Or, style it with an equally bright swimsuit for a super colorful look.