Good American Is Now Sold On Amazon, So It’s Time For New Jeans

It’s not often I get to use “Kardashian” and “Amazon” in the same sentence, but here we are. Lovers of Prime shipping know that these days, Amazon has a lot more to offer than just random impulse-buys and low-quality pieces—over the years, they’ve expanded their sartorial offerings and even teamed up with ShopBop to offer some of the most-beloved brands in the biz. Finally, The Shop by ShopBop is debuting an entire range of Good American jeans, yours in a matter of days thanks to Amazon Prime.

We all know Prime 2-Day Shipping is both a blessing and a curse. It’s incredible to have things delivered to my door just days after I order them, but it makes shopping on virtually any other website so. freaking. difficult. What do you mean, you want to charge me $5 bucks for something to come in seven to 10 business days??? Amazon’s speedy shipping has definitely had some negative impacts on consumer mentality, but I can’t help but get excited when they strike a deal with a new brand I really love.

In this case, Khloé Kardashian’s Good American is said brand, and I’m a longtime lover of the denim, especially the Good Legs and the Good 90’s styles. Good American denim is chic, fairly inclusive (offering up to a 24 in jeans) and competitively priced in the world of luxury denim, with most basic styles clocking in at around $150.

I don’t really need any new jeans, but now that Good American is available on Amazon and I can have them ASAP, I’m seriously considering reupping my collection and snagging a few fresh pairs for fall and winter. ‘Tis the season, am I right?

Below, shop a few of my Good American faves or see more now on Amazon.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Good 90’s Jeans

These baggy jeans are always sold out on the Good American site, so snagging them on Amazon is a major win.

Good Legs Jeans

If classic skinnies are what you seek, look no further than Good Legs.

Good Chewed Hem Jeans

A distressed hem gives any jeans a more relaxed look, so these get a Yes from me.

Good Waist Crop Side Slit Jeans

Pro Tip: Cropped jeans aren’t just for summer! They’re ideal when tucking your pants into taller boots.

Better Than Leather Bike Shorts

BTW, an assortment Good American’s other apparel is on Amazon, too. I’m living for these leather shorts!

Good Boy Ankle Wrap Jeans

Last but not least, I’ll tempt you with these seriously-discounted white jeans featuring a cool tie-ankle detail.