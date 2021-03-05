Attention, ’90s Babies—Good American’s New Jeans Are For You

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re a true ’90s baby or a wannabe—hey, no judgement here!—it’s safe to say you’ve already pinned a photo of Good American’s new Good ’90s Jeans to your 2021 fashion inspo Pinterest board. The brand’s newest silhouette is style meets nostalgia in all the right ways and with it comes a message I’ve enjoyed shouting from the rooftops: Baggy is back, baby!

Seriously, though. The idea of squeezing into skinny jeans right about now feels borderline torturous, but seeing as I’ve lived in sweats and joggers for the past 12 months, I do want to start easing back into denim for spring and summer slays. Years back, hitting up my local thrift store gave way to a plethora of perfectly-fitting straight-leg jeans, but now that pretty much everyone treats Goodwill like their local mall, it’s definitely harder to find The Pair in a sea of, well, other pairs.

That’s why I’m such a fan of Good American’s new drop, reinventing the classic ’90s fit with an even more wearable flair. GA’s Good ’90s silhouette is straight-legged and high-waisted, but all it takes is sizing up to get a cool-girl low-rise fit any TikTok fashionista would envy.

Oh, and if you’re really big on baggy, the Good ’90s Loose will be your new go-tos—they’re already sitting in my cart. My favorite part of this collection is that it’s actually super easy for me to justify snagging; I have a mountain of jeans in my closet, but honestly? None with this exact silhouette. In revisiting an older aesthetic, the brand has given us something totally new. And I definitely don’t plan on passing up the shorts version for summer, a veritable wardrobe must-have.

The ’90s may not actually be back, but my closet begs to differ! Read on to shop Good American’s new collection below, available in sizes 00-30. Khloé, you’ve done it again!

Good ’90s in Blue524

Behold, the Good ’90s jeans in all their nostalgic glory. Blue524 is a super light wash with just a hint of knee rippage. Technically, they’re high-waisted, but you can size up for a loose, low-rise look.

Good ’90s Loose in Blue725

My personal favorites from this drop are the Good ’90s Loose, which feature a super baggy straight leg fit, a look I honestly didn’t think I could pull off until seeing these model rock it. Wish me luck!

Good ’90s in Blue541

If you love the Good ’90s but aren’t into Blue524’s super-light wash and knee rips, try Blue725 instead, a more classic denim hue with zero distressing.

Good ’90s Short in Blue645

Just in time for summer, these perfect denim shorts come in two washes and feature the perfect high-waisted silhouette with split level hems. Catch me wearing them with absolutely everything.