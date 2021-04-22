Good American’s Cinder-F*cking-Rella Heels Are Modern-Day Glass Slippers

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t know about you, but I was obsessed with Cinderella as a kid. She was the ultimate icon—I mean, a literal prince tracked her down after a wild night out, destined to live happily ever after. That’s the dream! I’m happy to report that I can now channel a little bit of my favorite princess’ energy—with some serious attitude, of course!—courtesy of Good American’s brand new lucite Cinder-F*cking—Rella heels. My childhood fantasy just got the official Kardashian treatment!

I love wearing heels as much as the next gal, but damn does balancing on an itty-bitty stiletto hurt! It seems like Khloe Kardashian has heard my prayers—and she answered them just in time for summer. Good American dropped two styles of heels for us to party in this summer: a slinky, strappy wedge and a puffy heeled flip-flop. Both versions are available for pre-order today, April 22, on Good American’s website and designed with cloud sole cushioning, which sounds downright heavenly.

Oh—and they’re made with a cool as hell, barely-visible lucite heel ,so it will look and feel like I’m walking on air.

Since the brand’s 2016 launch, Good American has earned their reputation as an especially inclusive fashion brands. Their denim styles sell out in a snap and their cool AF swim line goes viral every summer for a reason! But, the reason I personally love them so much is that they understand that sizing inclusivity does not—and should not—begin and end with clothing. We need shoes in sizes big and small, too!

That’s why their new line of Cinder—F*cking—Rella heels are made in sizes 4 through 14, available in both standard and extended widths and complete with elements like added loopholes and longer straps so that pretty much everyone can find their perfect fit. Oh, and so that you won’t have to take them off at the end of the night and risk losing one Cinderella-style. Unless, of course, you’re trying to lure your prince.

Ready for a long-awaited night out? Read on to shop the new styles in all their princess-inspired glory!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Cinder-F*cking-Rella Wedge in Silver 001

This slinky silver wedge is like, my dream going-out shoe. The barely-there silhouette and the see-through lucite heel will give even my most basic LBD a very 2021 upgrade. Thank you, Khloé Kardashian, for making my friends jealous of my ‘fit!

Cinder-F*cking-Rella Thong in Neoprene Black 001

This neoprene pair of shoes is on my must-buy list for this summer because, well, look at them! It’s like two of my favorite 2021 shoe trends (puffy sandals and heeled flip flops) merged into one sexy silhouette!

Cinder-F*cking-Rella Wedge in Dusty Pink 001

The dusty pink color of this wedge sandal is to die for—and it’s so much more fun to style than your basic nude option. Now your pedicure can also perfectly match your going-out shoe of choice.

Cinder-F*cking-Rella Thong in Silver 001

It doesn’t get more Cinderella-inspired than a silver lucite heel, right? If you love the comfort of flip-flops but are looking for a heel to tack on some extra inches, then you need this pair in your collection.

Cinder-F*cking-Rella Wedge in Neoprene Black 001

I don’t think that I will ever stop buying black heels. I definitely have over 10 pairs in my collection, but I keep seeing (and buying) new styles that I love! Next up on my to-buy list is certainly this black neoprene pair.

Cinder-F*cking-Rella Thong in Dusty Pink 001

Yay for the perfect summer sandal! The humble flip flop got the princess treatment thanks to Good American—and I am here for it in Dusty Pink! If you see me wearing any other sandals this summer, no you didn’t.