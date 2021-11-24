Good American’s Black Friday Sale Starts Now & The Denim Deals Are Bomb

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When I’m splurging on denim, Good American is essentially my guaranteed one-stop shop. I live and die for the black Good Legs skinnies on a night out, and I re-wear my baggy Good ’90s jeans pretty much Monday-Friday every damn week. When Khloé Kardashian set out to make the world’s best denim, she really did that—and now that Good American’s Black Friday sale is here, I plan on adding even more pairs to my already-large collection.

Do I need more jeans? No, of course not. But when the GA site is running a 25 percent off promotion, how can I possibly refuse? Rather than make us wait until Black Friday madness kicks in, this sale starts today, November 24, and will run through November 30. Pretty much everything is included, although certain exclusions apply, and you best believe I’ll be putting this hefty discount to good use.

And not just on denim, friends! Good American also makes killer apparel in addition to great jeans. I mean, have you even tried their bodysuits?! Iconic. Their latest launch is the RSVP Ready collection, full of party-ready pieces like sequined wide-leg pants, body-hugging sweater dresses, slinky wrap tops and more. Oh, and did I mention shoes? GA’s boot selection is to die for.

25 percent may not feel like a lot, but when the prices are high, it can make a big difference. Plus, it’s easy to do the math in your head; everything is a quarter off. When I’m furiously adding things to my cart before they sell out, that kind of easy logic is essential to ensuring I don’t go overboard.

But if you do want to go overboard, I totally won’t stop you. Read on for my top Black Friday sale picks below, or shop everything on the Good American site now and use the code “BF25” for the deals.

Good Boy in Blue941

If effortless boyfriend-fit blue jeans are what you seek, the Good Boys will have your heart. Bonus points for the split hem detail.

Better Than Leather Good Boy

Faux leather pants are all the rage right now, and I’ve just found the perfect pair.

Sherpa Mix Cocoon Puffer

Good American’s outerwear selection has tons of chic puffer options, but this sepia half-sherpa pick feels especially cozy.

Cinder-F*cking-Rella Pump

I’ve been eyeing these translucent black stilettos for a while now, and I think it’s finally time to pull the trigger.

The Feel Good Long Sleeve Body

GA’s bodysuits are some of the best on the market, so if you don’t have a collection yet, start off with classic white to pair with all your new denim buys.

Shine Boyfriend Cargos

Honestly? I wasn’t looking for gold cargo pants, but this model just sold me on them. These are a serve!

Good ’90s in Blue506

The Good ’90s are my favorite Good American jeans, hands down. I style mine with chunky kicks or platform boots and they make me feel like a full-on Bratz Doll.

Sherpa Boyfriend Sweatshirt

I can never have enough sherpa loungewear, so don’t be surprised if this cozy sweatshirt sneaks its way into my cart.

The Weekend Boot

Allow me to inspire your first big Black Friday impulse-purchase of the week. Your holiday party wardrobe is simply not complete without a slouchy stiletto boot made for strutting.

Split Flare Sweatpants

Gen Z made me do it—and I’m glad they did! These split flare sweats are honestly such a chic replacement for my pilling leggings.