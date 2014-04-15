It’s Here! Watch the New Trailer for ‘Gone Girl’

Big news for fans of Gillian Flynn’s page-turning thriller “Gone Girl“: the trailer for the film version is finally out—and we gotta say, it looks pretty good. The David Fincher-helmed flick, which is due out October 3, promises to be every bit as dark and thrilling as its book counterpart.

The film project has a number of exciting collaborators who will also help translate the book’s gripping tale to the big screen. Trent Reznor, the lead singer of Nine Inch Nails who won an Oscar for his score for the Fincher-directed “The Social Network” in 2010, has signed on with the director yet again—promising an electronically-driven musical feast that matches the intensity of the visuals.

Ben Affleck plays Nick Dunne, the husband to “gone girl” Amy Dunne, who disappears on the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary. Relative newcomer and promising actress Rosamund Pike plays the lead role, and we’re excited to see how she handles such a complex and, honestly, confusing character (no spoilers here!). Fincher, of course, is

Fincher, of course, is the directorial wiz behind movies like “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “The Social Network,” “Fight Club,” and more.

Watch the trailer below, and see if you’re as excited as we are …