By now, you’ve probably read Gillian Flynn’s 2012’s wildly successful novel “Gone Girl,” about a woman who vanishes without a trace and the drama that ensues when her husband is accused of offing her. You might have also heard that the juicy novel is a being made into a movie starring Ben Affleck. And now we know who will play the titular character of Amy Dunne (after months of speculation by fans), The Hollywood Reporter is exclusively reporting that newcomer Rosamund Pike has been offered the role.

The 34-year-old star of last year’s thriller “Jack Reacher” came out ahead of some other big names who were rumored to play opposite Affleck’s philandering husband. Charlize Theron bowed out, as did Natalie Portman and Emily Blunt (two talented actresses but totally not right for the role, we think.) A notable inclusion, however, is that Reese Witherspoon is signed on as a producer via her production company Type A.

This will likely be a major boost for her career. The forthcoming David Fincher-directed movie will probably do for her what “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo” did for Rooney Mara, and “The Hunger Games” did for Jennifer Lawrence. In other words: Grant them instant stardom. The film is set to begin production this September.

Did you read the book? Are you excited for the movie? Let us know!

MORE MOVIES ON STYLECASTER:

July Cheat Sheet: What To See This Month

Carey Mulligan Might Play Hillary Clinton