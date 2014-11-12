‘Gone Girl’ Author Gillian Flynn is Publishing a Comic Book!

Whether you’ve read “Gone Girl,” saw it in the theaters or you’ve done both, take a second to think about its concept—a beautiful, mysterious woman suddenly disappears and all eyes point to her attractive, faulty husband. It’s bursting with sex and intrigue, suspense and dark corners—all the makings of a perfect, gritty graphic novel.

Well its seems this notion wasn’t lost on The Guardian, who recruited “Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn and graphic artist Dave Gibbons to collaborate on a new story as part of their series marking the British Library’s exhibition of British comics.

Originally published online in April, the New York Times is now reporting that their collaboration, “Masks,” will make its comic book debut courtesy of Dark Horse Comics. The short comic will be included in the publisher’s 200th issue of the anthology series “Dark Horse Presents.”

“Masks” is the story of a mother who gets carried away trying to teach her son’s bully a lesson, and tackles the never-ending cycle of bullying in today’s world. The story takes a wild turn (one that only Flynn could dream up) and has that perfect “Gone Girl” suspense.

“Masks” comes to a comic book store near you in February.