Speaking Of WAP, This Brand Is Giving Away 200 Free Bottles Of Lube

September is here, and that means Sexual Health Month is in full swing! Celebrate by treating yourself to some free lube, will ya? ICYMI, GoLove CBD’s free lube giveaway is the perfect opportunity to snag a full-size bottle of the brand’s highly-praised lube for absolutely free. No catch! Just WAP!

If you’re unfamiliar with GoLove, you might not know how much people love their CBD Intimate Lubricant, which boasts a hypoallergenic, water-based formula and 200mg of organic CBD. If you’ve never considered using CBD down there, it’s time to think again: why not reap the therapeutic benefits? We all know what a bummer painful sex can be, and no one should have to experience it when the right lube can be a quick fix.

Typically, GoLove CBD’s Intimate Lube will run you $68, but starting on September 1 at 10:00a.m. EST, shoppers to the brand’s website can use the code “SEXUALHEALTH” at checkout to receive a bottle absolutely free. You do have to cover a flat $5 shipping fee, so here’s my advice: Buy a bottle for a friend (or yourself) and get your free lube as a bonus! Or, peruse the GoLove site and buy something else in addition to your freebie.

GoLove also carries an array of sex toys and sex-help books, and even after all 200 free bottles of lube are gone, shoppers can still use the code to get 20% off all month long. To paraphrase Drake, if you’re reading this, it might not be too late! Head over to the brand’s website now and try to snag your free lube, and consider adding the below items to your cart for 20% off while you’re there.

1. GoLove CBD Intimate Lubricant

If you aren’t able to snag one of the 200 free bottles of GoLove CBD Intimate Lubricant, buy one at 20% off using the code “SEXUALHEALTH” throughout September. Trust us, it’s a WAP game-changer.

2. Le Wand Premium Massager

The Le Wand Premium Massager is a truly iconic sex toy, and the chance to snag it for 20% off is a major treat. Pair this baby with your new lube freebie and prepare for many long, stimulating nights in.

3. Callie Vibrating Mini Wand

The Callie Vibrating Mini Wand is a smaller, more affordable insertable vibrator, but don’t be fooled by its size—it still packs quite the punch, with seven speeds and pulsation settings.