We Found Under-$30 Golden Goose Dupes at Target & They’re On Major Sale RN

Golden Goose has long been a coveted footwear brand, but its major breakout moment can likely be traced back to that little thing called Bama Rush TikTok. Remember that? All the sorority girls were sporting them, along with their Kendra Scott jewelry. But these streetwear-fave kicks can run upwards of $600, but luckily, our bestie Target came through with Golden Goose dupes that look nearly identical. Oh, and some styles happen to be marked down to just $21 RN. Hurry, these are not going to last long.

You can shop ’em in three styles—and yes, you need all of them. Whether cheetah, camo, or something more neutral is your vibe, these Golden Goose dupes tick all the boxes no matter your sartorial preferences. Whatever you choose, they’re each adorned with the iconic Golden Goose-esque star on the side, which honestly, had me fooled.

This isn’t the first time that Target’s got our back in the shoe-dupe department. We recently spotted $15 Yeezy dupes and even Dr. Martens lookalikes too. So we definitely recommend scoping out Target’s shoe section regularly to see what new designer shoe dupes you can discover.

The camo and tan colors are even discounted to just $21, so might we suggest adding both to your cart?

Check out the styles you can shop right now, but hurry, these discounted dupes are flying out the door.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Add something fierce to your wardrobe with these fresh white sneakers that have a pop of animal print for a fun contrast. These are sure to help you embrace your wild side.

Camo accents take these otherwise neutral kicks to the next level. And the sale price makes them even more irresistible.

If you want a go-with-everything shoe that’s not just your typical white, opt for these pretty tan Golden Goose lookalikes that feature a fun rose gold trim for an unexpected touch.