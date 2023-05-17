OMG, We Found The Best Golden Goose Dupes & They’ll Save You $550

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re obsessed with the way Golden Goose sneakers look effortlessly cool, you’re not alone. It seems like everyone on our Instagram feed owns at least one pair of the coveted distressed shoes, and the FOMO is REAL. If you’re lucky enough to have a pair of the original shoes sitting in your closet, you know the large price tag they come with. But, if making a whopping $600 purchase is giving you the shakes (same here), then might we introduce you to some more cost-friendly, yet equally as cool, alternatives that you can shop?

Sometimes designer alternatives look nothing like the originals after you buy them. But thankfully, there are plenty of Golden Goose dupes that get the job done. So much so that it would take a Golden Goose expert to point out which pair is real and which isn’t if they were side-by-side. These alternatives don’t sacrifice quality or comfort as some other options might. Plus, they’re a fraction of the cost of the original shoes.

Vintage Havana Gadol Sneakers

You can choose so many different color combinations for this sneaker style, and they’re a spitting image of the OGs. If you’re a fan of all things glitter and sparkle, these are definitely the ones to “add to cart.”

Journee Collection Women’s Tru Comfort Foam™ Cambry Sneakers

The faux croc pink detail of these sneakers makes them look so much more expensive than they are. Plus, you can take 65 percent off of the original price right now.

Journee Collection Women’s Tru Comfort Foam™ Sabble Sneaker

This two-toned shoe is made with vegan leather and features a Tru Comfort Foam insole, so you can run errands in these all day long, and your feet won’t pay the price.

Journee Collection Women’s Tru Comfort Foam™ Taschi Sneakers

If you like to keep your sneaker look more on the classic side, reach for these black and white shoes that add a punch of personality through the printed laces.

Steve Madden Rezume Sneaker

These Golden Goose dupes have just a hint of sparkle, and the star design is so cute on the side. These sneakers feature a leather upper so they’ll last through the years and they’re under $100 to boot.