Golden Globes: What’s On This Year’s Menu

What makes The Golden Globes so much more fun than other Hollywood awards shows is that an actual dinner is served during the ceremony, adding a fun party vibe to the overall event. With that in knowledge, we know exactly what you are wondering—what do the celebs in attendance get to eat? The Beverly Hilton’s Executive Sous Chef Chris O’Connell recently revealed the exact menu of this year’s Golden Globe Awards, and one word comes to mind, yum!

Here’s what the celebs can expect on their plates on Sunday night:



Appetizer Trio: Grilled eggplant with sundried tomato and pine nut hummus on seared tomato mini sweet pepper with feta cheese pomegranate herbs California olive oil on grilled pita grilled artichoke on multigrain tabbouleh and tahini.



Entree: Mediterranean spice crusted braised beef short rib and sauteed smoked filet of atlantic trout with spinach sweet corn ragout and light cream of tomato dill sauce.



Dessert: Gusto mango dessert on almond sponge cake with creme anglaise.

The Golden Globes will take place this Sunday, January 12, airing on NBC at 8 ET.