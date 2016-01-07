20 Golden Globes Looks We’d Really Like to Forget

The Golden Globes are this Sunday, and we can’t wait. The show signals the official kickoff to awards season, which also happens to mean the beginning of red carpet season—our favorite time of the year.
But for every breathtaking gown that makes its way down the red carpet (and to the top of worldwide best-dressed lists) there’s also a slew of total misses—dresses that have us scratching our heads and wondering WTF the starlets (and, more often, their stylists) were thinking.
We know fashion is totally subjective, and we love that—the infamous ballerina dress Lara Flynn Boyle wore to the 2003 Golden Globes was a choice, and it was at least memorable—but we would like to forget Jessica Alba‘s boy-band white tux in 2002, or Jessica Chastain‘s ill-fitting halter gown in 2013. Among these ladies, and many more, we’ve definitely seen our fair share of Golden Globes fashion faux-pas.
With that in mind, we’ve compiled some of the worst Globe looks over the years. Take a look and share your favorite terrible dress in the comments below!
Blake Lively, 2009
At the time, people wondered why Blake chose this blue satiny Nina Ricci gown—a bit ill-fitting, a tad matronly—when she was at the height of "Gossip Girl," the most fashion-heavy show on TV that year.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images / Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Paris Hilton, 2004
It is Paris, and it was 2004, but Paris definitely should have nixed the prom theme and gone with something a little cooler—at the time, she was it.
Photo:
WireImage / SGranitz/WireImage
Miley Cyrus, 2009
Aw! Sweet, innocent Miley wore her bedsheets to the Globes. At least she was covered up!
Photo:
Getty Images / NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Diane Kruger, 2005
Ah, how far the best-dressed woman in Hollywood has come in a decade.
Photo:
WireImage / SGranitz/WireImage
Renee Zellweger, 2009
This isn't even so bad it's good ... it's just kind of bad.
Photo:
George Pimentel/WireImage / George Pimentel/WireImage
Jessica Alba, 2002
Meet Jessica, the sixth member of N*Sync.
Photo:
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage / Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Lana Del Rey, 2015
More like wintertime sadness.
Photo:
Getty Images
Cameron Diaz, 1999
Beetlejuice chic!
Photo:
S. Granitz/WireImage / S. Granitz/WireImage
Tiziana Rocca, 2015
You'd think a Hollywood PR pro would know how to do her own PR.
Beyoncé, 2003
There was a dark, dark period of time when Bey's wardrobe choices were determined by her mother, House of Dereon creator Tina Knowles. That is all.
Photo:
George Pimentel/WireImage
Jennifer Love Hewitt, 2007
JLH, WWE champ.
Photo:
SGranitz/WireImage
Julia Roberts, 1990
Rumor has it Julia thought the limo driver was supposed to take her to a "Wall Street" costume party. Weird!
Photo:
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage / Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Courtney Love, 2000
Okay, fine, she gets a pass because she's Courtney freaking Love.
Photo:
KMazur/WireImage
Sharon Stone, 2003
Just ... wow.
Photo:
SGranitz/WireImage
Jessica Chastain, 2013
It takes a special dress to make a woman this beautiful not look perfect.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage / Steve Granitz/WireImage
Bjork, 2001
Why, yes, that's a cartoonish head of Michael Jackson on Bjork's dress you see there.
Photo:
Getty Images/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker, 2003
SJP is having a major Madonna moment here. And not necessarily in a good way.
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Michelle Williams, 2011
Michelle normally never makes a false step, which is why this beige daisy dress is especially disappointing.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage / Steve Granitz/WireImage
Cate Blanchett, 2002
So what is it exactly?
Photo:
KMazur/WireImage
Lara Flynn Boyle, 2003
Boyle's ballerina ensemble is the stuff of legend, but that doesn't exactly make it understandable.
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage / Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage