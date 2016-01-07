20 Golden Globes Looks We’d Really Like to Forget

The Golden Globes are this Sunday, and we can’t wait. The show signals the official kickoff to awards season, which also happens to mean the beginning of red carpet season—our favorite time of the year.

But for every breathtaking gown that makes its way down the red carpet (and to the top of worldwide best-dressed lists) there’s also a slew of total misses—dresses that have us scratching our heads and wondering WTF the starlets (and, more often, their stylists) were thinking.

We know fashion is totally subjective, and we love that—the infamous ballerina dress Lara Flynn Boyle wore to the 2003 Golden Globes was a choice, and it was at least memorable—but we would like to forget Jessica Alba‘s boy-band white tux in 2002, or Jessica Chastain‘s ill-fitting halter gown in 2013. Among these ladies, and many more, we’ve definitely seen our fair share of Golden Globes fashion faux-pas.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled some of the worst Globe looks over the years. Take a look and share your favorite terrible dress in the comments below!