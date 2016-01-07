StyleCaster
20 Golden Globes Looks We’d Really Like to Forget

The Golden Globes are this Sunday, and we can’t wait. The show signals the official kickoff to awards season, which also happens to mean the beginning of red carpet season—our favorite time of the year.

But for every breathtaking gown that makes its way down the red carpet (and to the top of worldwide best-dressed lists) there’s also a slew of total misses—dresses that have us scratching our heads and wondering WTF the starlets (and, more often, their stylists) were thinking.

MORE: How to Look Thinner with Fashion: 12 Tips That Work

We know fashion is totally subjective, and we love that—the infamous ballerina dress Lara Flynn Boyle wore to the 2003 Golden Globes was a choice, and it was at least memorable—but we would like to forget Jessica Alba‘s boy-band white tux in 2002, or Jessica Chastain‘s ill-fitting halter gown in 2013. Among these ladies, and many more, we’ve definitely seen our fair share of Golden Globes fashion faux-pas.

MORE: The 7 Habits of Highly Stylish People

With that in mind, we’ve compiled some of the worst Globe looks over the years. Take a look and share your favorite terrible dress in the comments below!

 

1 of 20

Blake Lively, 2009

At the time, people wondered why Blake chose this blue satiny Nina Ricci gown—a bit ill-fitting, a tad matronly—when she was at the height of "Gossip Girl," the most fashion-heavy show on TV that year.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images / Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Paris Hilton, 2004

It is Paris, and it was 2004, but Paris definitely should have nixed the prom theme and gone with something a little cooler—at the time, she was it.

Photo: WireImage / SGranitz/WireImage

Miley Cyrus, 2009

Aw! Sweet, innocent Miley wore her bedsheets to the Globes. At least she was covered up!

Photo: Getty Images / NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Diane Kruger, 2005

Ah, how far the best-dressed woman in Hollywood has come in a decade.

Photo: WireImage / SGranitz/WireImage

Renee Zellweger, 2009

This isn't even so bad it's good ... it's just kind of bad.

Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage / George Pimentel/WireImage

Jessica Alba, 2002

Meet Jessica, the sixth member of N*Sync.

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage / Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Lana Del Rey, 2015

More like wintertime sadness.

Photo: Getty Images

Cameron Diaz, 1999

Beetlejuice chic!

Photo: S. Granitz/WireImage / S. Granitz/WireImage

Tiziana Rocca, 2015

You'd think a Hollywood PR pro would know how to do her own PR.

Beyoncé, 2003

There was a dark, dark period of time when Bey's wardrobe choices were determined by her mother, House of Dereon creator Tina Knowles. That is all.

Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage

Jennifer Love Hewitt, 2007

JLH, WWE champ.

Photo: SGranitz/WireImage

Julia Roberts, 1990

Rumor has it Julia thought the limo driver was supposed to take her to a "Wall Street" costume party. Weird!

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage / Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Courtney Love, 2000

Okay, fine, she gets a pass because she's Courtney freaking Love.

Photo: KMazur/WireImage

Sharon Stone, 2003

Just ... wow.

Photo: SGranitz/WireImage

Jessica Chastain, 2013

It takes a special dress to make a woman this beautiful not look perfect.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage / Steve Granitz/WireImage

Bjork, 2001

Why, yes, that's a cartoonish head of Michael Jackson on Bjork's dress you see there.

Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2003

SJP is having a major Madonna moment here. And not necessarily in a good way.

Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Michelle Williams, 2011

Michelle normally never makes a false step, which is why this beige daisy dress is especially disappointing.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage / Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cate Blanchett, 2002

So what is it exactly?

Photo: KMazur/WireImage

Lara Flynn Boyle, 2003

Boyle's ballerina ensemble is the stuff of legend, but that doesn't exactly make it understandable.

Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage / Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

