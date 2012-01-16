Golden Globes Weekend Turns Into A Hacking Extravaganza

It seems that rogue hackers took advantage of the Golden Globe madness to hijack and run wild with various websites and Twitter accounts. Victims include our good friends over at Huffington Post, Zappos, Eric Stonestreet from Modern Family and the unpredictable social media savant Ashton Kutcher.

The Zappos hacking left customers relatively unscathed, but if you use this God-like shoe website, be sure to change your password. Whoever hacked HuffPo’s Twitter, however, seems to have a particular affinity for The New York Post and derogatory terms that we refuse to repeat on our site.

According to the upstanding citizen who took over Stonestreet’s Twitter, the funny-man was handing out diet pills and promoting his secret weight loss tips. Ashton’s Twitter visitor, however, spent his/her time confirming dating rumors that Ashton is seeing Lorene Scafaria, tweeting about sleepovers and linking the tweets to Foursquare.

