Golden Globes Twitter Round-Up: Stars React to Jodie Foster’s Speech, Winners, More

Last night’s Golden Globes did not disappoint, and the celebrities couldn’t help but comment on the events via Twitter. With a whopping 4.2 million tweets throughout the night, it’s clear that everyone was getting in on the action.

The night’s big trending topics included the absolutely outstanding hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, Jodie Foster‘s emotional speech, and Anne Hathaway‘s win for “Les Misérables.”

Click through the gallery above for the best celebrity reactions to the 2013 Golden Globes!