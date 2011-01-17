Golden Globes Fashion: Time To Judge The Hot Chicks!

Go Glee, sorry Colin Firth, you’re way talented, but I would have loved to see Ryan Gosling‘s speech, Natalie Portman you deserved it, but it’s weird to hear all that sexy talk out of you, the concept of Miss Golden Globe is lost on me and I’m not convinced The Social Network was the film of the year. And there you have my Golden Globe Awards ceremony recap.
On to what we really care about Lanvin, Calvin killing it, Marc Jacobs SS11 in real life, Burberry Pre-Fall already getting rocked, the girls who looked hot and the ones who maybe didn’t. Click through and feel free to get all judgey.
Mila Kunis looks like such the hot movie star in green Vera Wang. This green is killing me slowly, I love it so much.
If you thought you were over Angelina Jolie, this deadly green Versace will have you falling in love all over again.
Asymmetrical, white, long - we get it Nicole, you're all statuesque, maybe have a bit more fun next time.
Another bride to be - she looks lovely in J. Mendel, if not a bit obvious for such a young one.
I don't even want to mock Jennifer Love Hewitt in Romona Keveza because everyone else is going to, but she looks like a caricature and that hair is ridiculous.
I love that Tilda Swinton wore Jil Sander. I don't love the top of it on her, but then again, I have different rules for Tilda than I do everyone else. Sorry.
The shape of this Calvin Klein is perfection, amaze, plus Claire Danes won for the first time since My So Called Life, which just makes me want to get the DVD out. I wouldn't rock this candy color, but I'm cool with her doing it.
I loved this Marc Jacobs collection but didn't know if anyone could pull off all of its 70s hotness and then Heidi did.
Julianne Moore - Lanvin. That is all.
I think Emma Stone looks crazy amazing in the Calvin Klein in my favorite sherbet flavor - l'orange. This pic makes her look a bit l'orange in the face as well, but she didn't look like that on my 45". Plus I love her.
I'm always like "January Jones never looks as hot as January Jones as she does as Better Draper." This Versace was like, "excuse me?"
No one should be mean to the preg girl in the room, but since she got an award allow me to say this Viktor & Rolf scares me. What is that?
Olivia Wilde is gorgeous. This Marchesa is gorgeous. Olivia Wilde wearing this Marchesa to the Golden Globes is a bit too omg look-at-me and unnecessary with that face.
I can't possibly be the only one who never realized what a hot bod Anne Hathaway had until "Love and Other Drugs". She's convincing anyone else still in the dark in this awesome Armani Prive.
Halle Berry was pretty much the only chick in black, but she was hardly boring in this Nina Ricci. It's not my personal fave, but if I looked like her I'd try to wear as little as possible at all times prob, too.
I love this Burberry Pre-Fall on Leighton. I know she won't get best dressed anywhere because it's not knock the remote control out of your hands type, but it's elegant and beautiful and deserves some recognition. Recognize.
I honestly love that Michelle Williams is slowly becoming Mia Farrow, especially in this Valentino. I'm just not convinced the shape works on her. We can't all be January Jones I guess.
What the F has happened to Megan Fox? She looks like she's dying a little and this gown is the wrong side of Malibu Barbie. Though, I don't know for sure what the right side would be.