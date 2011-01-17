Golden Globes Fashion: Time To Judge The Hot Chicks!

Go Glee, sorry Colin Firth, you’re way talented, but I would have loved to see Ryan Gosling‘s speech, Natalie Portman you deserved it, but it’s weird to hear all that sexy talk out of you, the concept of Miss Golden Globe is lost on me and I’m not convinced The Social Network was the film of the year. And there you have my Golden Globe Awards ceremony recap.

On to what we really care about Lanvin, Calvin killing it, Marc Jacobs SS11 in real life, Burberry Pre-Fall already getting rocked, the girls who looked hot and the ones who maybe didn’t. Click through and feel free to get all judgey.