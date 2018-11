Golden Globes Red Carpet: See All The Show-Stopping Looks

The 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards are underway in Hollywood’s Beverly Hills Hotel! That means some of the world’s most glamorous and beautiful women hit the red carpet in stunning gowns from the world’s biggest designer names. Marchesa, Armani Privé, and Dior all made appearances tonight, and to much ado.

Some of our favorites from the evening included Best Leading Actress nominee Cate Blanchett, who (as usual) absolutely killed it in a glittering black design by Armani Privé. Other standout appearances were made by “Girls” star Allison Williams (in Alexander McQueen), Lupita Nyong’o (in Ralph Lauren), and Kerry Washington in custom Balenciaga.

“I feel like Alexander Wang designed this dress more for my baby bump than for me, which is great,” Kerry said in an interview with NBC’s Tamron Hall at the beginning of the red carpet.

All these ladies managed to wear some of the world’s most expensive dresses and jewels without overdoing it. And of course we have to give a nod to their stylists, who are the masters behind the magic.

