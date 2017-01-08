See All the Best Looks from the 2017 Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet

Tonight, Hollywood celebrates the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards—which means most of your favorite movie and TV stars will be getting the full glam-squad treatment and stepping out on the red carpet in their designer best. (For the rest of us, meanwhile, it means we have an excuse to drink wine and judge from the comfort of our couch. Ahhhh.)
A few likely fashion highlights to look out for: Natalie Portman will be dressing for two (she’s pregnant with her second child and due early this year), Vogue cover star Ruth Negga will hopefully continue her risk-taking streak, and red-carpet heavy-hitters Emma Stone, Rooney Mara, and Kerry Washington will all be in attendance. Though really, who cares about what anyone other than “Stranger Things”‘ Millie Bobby Brown wears, amiright?
Below, see a gallery of every must-see look from the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet.
Michelle Williams
Ruth Negga
In a Louis Vuitton gown and Fred Leighton jewelry
Kerry Washington
In a Dolce & Gabbana dress and Sophia Webster shoes
Priyanka Chopra
Emma Stone
In a Valentino gown and Tiffany and Co. jewelry
Drew Barrymore
Blake Lively
Natalie Portman
In a Prada gown and Tiffany and Co. jewelry
Evan Rachel Wood
Brie Larson
Millie Bobby Brown
In a Jenny Packham dress and Sophia Webster shoes
Hailee Steinfeld
Amy Adams
Nicole Kidman
Tracee Ellis Ross
Riley Keough
In a Chanel gown and Neil Lane jewelry
Jessica Biel
In an Elie Saab gown and Neil Lane jewelry
Jessica Chastain
Lily Collins
Viola Davis
In Michael Kors Collection
Reese Witherspoon
In a Versace gown and Tiffany and Co. jewelry
Emily Ratajkowski
In a Reem Acra gown and H.Stern jewelry
Naomi Campbell
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys
Winona Ryder
Judith Light
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
In Edition by Georges Chakra
Mandy Moore
In a Naeem Khan gown and Neil Lane jewelry
Isabelle Huppert
Anna Kendrick
Connie Britton
In a Georges Hobeika dress and Jacob & Co. jewelry
Chrissy Teigen
Felicity Jones
Gina Rodriguez
Zoe Saldana
Claire Foy
Sofia Vergara
Gwendoline Christie
Caitriona Balfe
Issa Rae
Naomie Harris
In an Armani Privé gown and Tiffany and Co. jewelry
Kristen Bell
Rachel Bloom
Kristen Wiig
Bernadette Peters
In a Zac Posen gown and David Webb jewelry
Janelle Monae
Sarah Jessica Parker
Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Rosalind Ross and Mel Gibson
Teresa Palmer
Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon
Busy Philipps
Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim
Sarah Paulson
In a Marc Jacobs gown and Neil Lane jewelry
Sophie Turner
Amanda Peet
Thandie Newton
Gal Gadot
In Tiffany and Co. jewelry
Heidi Klum
Anna Chlumsky
Aly Raisman
Lola Kirke
In an Andrew Gn dress and Chopard jewelry
Simone Biles
Kathryn Hahn
Sienna Miller
In a Michael Kors Collection dress and Tiffany and Co. jewelry
Regina King
Amy Landecker
Elsa Pataky
Jill Soloway
Praya Lundberg
Chrissie Metz
Felicity Huffman
Laura Dern
Olivia Culpo
In a Zuhair Murad Couture gown and a Rubeus Milano clutch
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle
Trace Lysette
Yvette Nicole Brown
Zazie Beetz
Carrie Underwood
Zuri Hall
Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia Stallone
Monica Bellucci
Giuliana Rancic
Jeannie Mai
Amara Karan
Karrueche Tran
Kristin Cavallari
Louise Roe
Natalie Morales
Renee Bargh
Octavia Spencer
