Golden Globes Red Carpet 2015: All the Looks

The 72nd Annual Golden Globes Awards’ red carpet kicked off in Hollywood tonight–and stars are already justifying why this event is one of the most hotly anticipated fashion event every year.
A few highlights from the carpet: New mom and nominee, Rosamund Pike defied expectation in a daring—and very skin-baring—white Vera Wang gown just five weeks after the birth of her son. Kate Mara matched her outfit to the carpet in a scarlet Miu Miu gown and modern short haircut, while Lorde has us swooning over her midriff baring Narcisco Rodriquez pantsuit.
Head into the gallery and keep on clicking to see all of the most noteworthy looks from tonight’s Golden Globes–from incredible, to the questionable.
Cool girl, Emma Stone, is no stranger to a red carpet risk, and we fully appreciate her deviation from the safe red carpet dress with this strapless jumpsuit. With an oversized bow at the back, the "Birdman" actress is definitely bringing the it-girl outfit. Photo: Getty
She's one of the most closely-watched women this red carpet season and has been dubbed the next Lupita Nyong'o--so we knew Felicity Jones would be bringing it in the fashion stakes. Tonight, the "The Theory of Everything" actress picked a high-neck, voluminous Christian Dior gown, tempering the dress with pulled back hair.
Photo: Getty
We can't fault Jessica Chastain in this vampy, metallic Versace gown.
Photo: Wenn
Monique Lhuillier's frothy, floor-lengh gown was a gorgeous option for "Into the Woods" star, Anna Kendrick. Usually such a light dress would wash out Kendrick's fair complexion, but the scattered embellishment added just the right amount of depth. Photo: Getty
Lead actress nominee, Emily Blunt, looked ready to accept an award in white, custom Michael Kors. Photo: Getty
Ruth Wilson might be known on the English theater scene, but her role in new drama, "The Affair," got her a nomination for tonight's Golden Globes and has launched her onto the international red carpet circuit. Tonight's green gown was a vibrant option against her fair complexion.
Photo: Getty
A definite win for Allison Williams, who's been playing the tomboy in her recent "Peter Pan" role, the actress arrived in a tiered, full volume Armani Privé strapless gown, embellished with a Cartier bracelet. Photo: Getty
Just five weeks after the birth of her son, nominee and red carpet woman-to-watch, Rosamund Pike, picked a white Vera Wang dress. We think she nailed it, don't you?
Photo: Getty
We're usually into Kate Mara's It-girl approach to awards season, but we can't help but feel a touch disappointed by this Miu Miu look. While are perfect fit for her body, the red dress and neutral belt combination just feels dated.
Photo: Getty
"Foxcatcher" actresses, Sienna Miller, wore a plunging, beaded dress by Miu Miu. Photo: Getty
"Jane the Virgin" actress, Gina Rodriguez, channelled her inner bombshell in black, strapless Badgley Mischka.
Photo: Getty
A long sleeve gown can easily age its wearer, when not done right, and we have to say Amy Poehler's Stella McCartney dress read a little matronly on the Golden Globes red carpet. Photo: Wenn
Amy Adams is up for an award tonight, and we're already impressed by her soft, pastel, Grecian-inspired Versace gown which she accessorized with Tiffanyy & Co jewels.
Photo: Getty
Lorde updated classic red carpet black by flashing midriff in Narcisco Rodriguez.
Photo: Getty
Michelle Monaghan played it safe in a simple column silhouette and classic red carpet embellishment.
Photo: Getty
A pregnant Keira Knightley channelled a vintage vibe in this ruffle-hem, Chanel gown.
Photo: Getty
Diane Kruger's shimmering, silver, cap-sleeve Emillia Wickstead number was a safe, but sleek option for the Golden Globes.
Photo: Getty
A simple silhouette and vibrant color were the hallmarks of Naomi Watts' Gucci gown, which was cinched by a bejeweled belt.
Photo: Getty
Best actress nominee, Maggie Gyllenhaal, picked this gleaming, rose-colored strapless column gown .
Photo: Getty
Newlywed, Amal Clooney, picked a chic, black gown and white gloves for her Golden Globes debut as Mrs Clooney. Fun fact: Amal actually whipped those gloves up herself ahead of the event.
Photo: Getty
On first look Julianne Moore's ombre, sequin gown looks like your classic, sparkly red carpet frock--but look closely and you'll noticed the dramatic, feathered hemline.
Photo: Getty
Woah, Kate Hudson! The actress left
nothing little to the imagination in plunging, white Versace and more than $2 million worth of Forevermark diamonds.
Photo: Getty
Reese Witherspoon's liquid silver Calvin Klein creation certainly suited her petite frame, but we can't help but feeling bored by the classic red carpet silhouette for Reese.
Photo: Getty
Kate Beckinsale shimmered in an embellished, silver gown, Salvatore Ferragamo shoes, and Bulgari shoes.
Photo: Getty
"Orange is the New Black" actress and nominee, Taylor Schilling, looked striking in a keyhole cutout Ralph Lauren gown.
Photo: Getty
This soft, pastel pink strapless column dress was a simple and chic option for Camilla Alves.
Photo: Getty
Clare Danes' Valentino Couture gown was a romantic option.
Photo: Getty
Last year's award season cemented Lupita Nyong'o as a red carpet star and we can't wait to see what she wears this time around. Tonight's Giambattista Valli Couture creation set her off to a solid start.
Photo: Getty
Katherine Heigl was all sexpot curves in navy Zac Posen.
Photo: Getty
Viola Davis was one of many stars to step out in red this evening, choosing Donna Karan for the event.
Photo: Getty
Fun, right? Kerry Washington's Mary Katrantzou gown tempered a structured, A-line skirt with an off-the-shoulder cut. We're into the silhouette, but not sure about that color combination.
Photo: Getty
Normally a strapless, silver dress at the Globes would make us yawn on the, but the Fifty Shades of Grey star actually impressed us in Chanel Couture. A simple beauty look and minimalist accessories, like ankle-strap shoes and box clutch helped offset the glam gown.
Photo: Getty
Leave it to JLo to bring the leg. The 45-year-old actress and singer struck a sexy pose in Zuhair Murad.
Photo: Wenn
Funny lady, Kristen Wiig, wore an off-the-shoulder, white Delphine Manivet gown. Boho brides, take note.
Photo: Wenn
Rosie Assoulin always knows what the cool girls want to wear, and for Jemima Kirke that was a high-shine, midriff-baring ensemble, finished with a cape.
Photo: Getty
Jessica Lange picked up on the evening's strongest color them, red, in a cap-sleeve J.Mendel gown. Age appropriate without being boring, we love the structure up to, and the curve-hugging silhouette of this look.
Photo: Getty
"House of Cards" actress, Robin Wright, often aces masculine style on the red carpet, and this dark Ralph Lauren Collection creation. Pairing a cropped, black silk sweater with a silk gazar skirt, the subtle leg split and hint of midriff was enough to add edge to the covered-up outfit. Studs and slicked hair were sleek styling partners.
Photo: Wenn
Patricia Arquette's custom Escada gown cut a classic red carpet silhouette, and certainly erred on the side of too-safe.
Photo: Getty
This definitely isn't Zosia Mamet's best style moment, the two-tone Andrew Gn look washed out Mamet's fair complexion.
Photo: Wenn
Between the full skirt and midi length, Tina Fey's Antonio Berardi almost overwhelmed her small frame.
Photo: Wenn
Zac Posen is a favorite of Lena Dunham's, and, even with the high-low mullet hem, Lena looked polished and cool in this red look.
Photo: Wenn
Julianna Margulies looked minimalist and chic in an Ulyana Sergeenko midi dress.
Photo: Wenn
"Annie" actress, Quvenzhane Wallis, couldn't have looked cuter! This sweet lilac and cream, custom Giorgio Armani outfit was age appropriate, and beautiful.
Photo: Getty
Supermodels are always the ones to watch at a red carpet event--Chrissy Teigen is perfect proof of this. Teigen gave a lesson in making long sleeves sexy, keeping the silhouette fitted and the flashing some flesh through daring leg cutouts.
Photo: Getty
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt made a cute pair on the Golden Globes arrivals carpet, with the actress looking to Reem Acra Spring 2015 for her gown. Sparkling with clustered, silver details, the floor-sweeping style cinched in Anna's waist, and was a safe, tried-and-tested choice.
Photo: Getty