Golden Globes Red Carpet 2015: All the Looks

The 72nd Annual Golden Globes Awards’ red carpet kicked off in Hollywood tonight–and stars are already justifying why this event is one of the most hotly anticipated fashion event every year.

A few highlights from the carpet: New mom and nominee, Rosamund Pike defied expectation in a daring—and very skin-baring—white Vera Wang gown just five weeks after the birth of her son. Kate Mara matched her outfit to the carpet in a scarlet Miu Miu gown and modern short haircut, while Lorde has us swooning over her midriff baring Narcisco Rodriquez pantsuit.

