The 10 Biggest and Blingiest Pieces of Jewelry from the Golden Globes

The dresses get a lot of attention on Golden Globes night, but there’s no such thing as a complete red carpet look without jewelry. And from Harry Winston to Lorraine Schwartz, some of the fine jewelry world’s biggest powerhouses made strong (and very sparkly) showings during last night’s event.

For starters, Julia Roberts wore $1 million worth of diamonds from Winston, including a stunning pair of micropavé earstuds that caught our eye right from the start. Another stunner: Amy Adams’ 30-carat Schwartz diamond pendant, which dipped into her deep-plunging Valentino gown perfectly.

Click through the gallery to see the 10 biggest and brightest pieces of jewelry from the 2014 Golden Globes!