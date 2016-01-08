The 32 Best Golden Globes Dresses of All Time

The 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards airs live on Sunday, and it’s no surprise that we—and pretty much everyone else on the planet—can’t wait to see what the stars will be wearing.
But before we can look ahead, why not look back at the dresses we think deserve a revisit, worn by a range of celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Aniston, and January Jones, to name a few. We chose some looks for their overall drama, and others for the sheer fashion factor, which just goes to show: Memories of movies and TV shows might fade, but a good dress stays with us forever (or at least for a really, really long time).
Click through the slide show to see which celebrities scored a spot on our best-dressed at the Golden Globes list!
Anne Hathaway arrived at the 68th Golden Globes Awards in an Armani Privé long-sleeve golden dress. The sequined number was form-fitting and glamorous and featured a scooped bare back that added some drama to the simple shape in front.
Angelina Jolie chose an emerald-green long-sleeve dress by Atelier Versace in 2011 that was encrusted in Swarovski crystals.
A very blonde Emma Stone turned heads in this minimal peach Calvin Klein gown in 2011.
Mila Kunis looked elegant in a one-shoulder emerald green Vera Wang gown with plenty of flattering ruching.
Natalie Portman looked classic and elegant in this structured hot-pink Lanvin gown in 2012.
In 2013, "Scandal" star Kerrry Washington emerged as a serious fashion darling, and proved it in this fabulous Miu Miu dress.
Normally a strapless silver dress at the Globes would make us yawn, but "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Dakota Johnson actually impressed us in Chanel Couture in 2015. A simple beauty look and minimalist accessories, like ankle-strap shoes and box clutch helped offset the shimmering gown.
In 2004, Jennifer Aniston bid farewell to Rachel Green in this super-sexy Valentino gown and brand-new bangs.
Claire Danes wore a black-and-white J. Mendel gown in 2012 with a circular open back and studded belt. The actress has come a long way since her first Golden Globe Award in 1995, when she wore a plain (but oh-so-'90s) black spaghetti-strap dress.
Christina Hendricks' detailed Christian Siriano gown caused quite a stir when she wore it on the red carpet. A fashion blogger at The New York Times wrote: "You don't put a big girl in a big dress. That's rule number one." We couldn't disagree more: We think the "Mad Men" actress looked sensational.
Jennifer Lawrence's Dior haute couture dress got mixed reviews in 2013, but we think the Golden Globe winner looked fresh and fabulous.
In 2013, "Les Miserables" winner Anne Hathaway chopped her hair, and upped her style game in this super-chic white number from Chanel Haute Couture 2009.
Viola Davis looked absolutely radiant in an embellished Donna Karan Atelier gown in 2015.
In 2013, Kate Hudson choose an edgy design by Alexander McQueen with an embroidered neckline and a gold belt.
In 2006, Scarlett Johansson stunned in this red curve-hugging Valentino.
In 2015, nominee Emma Stone shook things up with a fabulous Lanvin jumpsuit.
Some said Diane Kruger's 2010 fashion-forward fuchsia gown by Christian Lacroix was an epic promlike fail, but we totally get it. Her white clutch echoed the white in her belt, and looked perfect with the dress's bright shade.
Hailee Steinfeld chose a white Prabal Gurung halter-style gown to much acclaim in 2011. Not bad for a teenager!
In 2011, Olivia Wilde wore the most dramatic skirt of the evening in a sequined strapless ombre Marchesa ball gown.
"The Help" star—and 2012 Globe winner Octavia Spencer—looked simple and chic in a form-fitting lilac Tadashi Shoji gown, which gathered gorgeously at the waist into a row of understated crystals.
Emma Stone chose a dramatic plum and red Lanvin gown for the 2012 Globes. Most eye-catching was the dress's belt, which was adorned with a gilded eagle. Stone also rocked Lorraine Schwartz earrings and a Cartier bag, but her dress was the definite focus of the night.
Salma Hayek memorably showed off her unbelievable body in this deep crimson corseted Narciso Rodriguez number in 2003.
Lea Michele wore a dramatic black princess-cut gown to the 67th Golden Globe Awards in 2010 that looked ravishing with her raven hair. The Oscar de la Renta dress was the first that she tried on, and it fit perfectly.
Reese Witherspoon chose a look from Zac Posen's Pre-Fall 2012 collection last year that featured a modern taffeta bustier design and a bold color.
Sofia Vergara rarely departs from her mermaid cut, and this Vera Wang strapless gown she wore in 2012 featured a flowing train and jewel-toned fabric.
Julianne Moore stood out amongst a slew of pastel-colored dresses in a black peplum Fall 2011 Chanel gown last year.
We couldn't get enough of pop star Lorde's sleek Narciso Rodriguez.
Claire Danes rocked a simple coral backless Jil Sander dress in 2011. The blonde actress won an award for her part in "Temple Grandin" that night and looked stunning.
We loved Kyra Sedgwick's 2011 canary-yellow gown by Emilio Pucci. The actress sported a middle-parted updo, and looked chic and red-carpet ready. Her stacked turquoise cuffs and earrings were a perfect contrast to the dress's bold color and strengthened the bohemian look.
In 2011, ScarJo went a different route in a floaty Elie Saab gown.
Jessica Alba showed off her incredible post-baby body in a pink strapless number by Gucci for the Globes in 2012. The gown was embroidered with a beaded flower detail from top to bottom, and showed off her toned arms.
In 2012, blush seemed to be the shade of the night, and it suited Julie Bowen well. Her Reem Acra dress featured beaded chic cap sleeves and a tulle skirt—although it did have some people wondering why she chose it, as Olivia Wilde wore the same dress in gray in 2008 to the Emmy Awards.
