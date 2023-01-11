Golden Globes Fashion 2023: Selena Gomez In Valentino, Jenna Ortega In Gucci & More

Scroll To See More Images

The Golden Globes have returned to TV after a year-long televised hiatus and that means fashion on the red carpet has to make up for the lost time. Think longer trains, bigger sleeves, deeper cut-outs and drama, drama, drama. Before any film and television awards can be presented, we get to decide which elements of the Golden Globes fashion for 2023 deserve a nomination for best dressed.

The 80th Annual Golden Globes award is being held in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton hotel on January 10th, 2023 and the line-up of awards nominees is filled with A-listers and newcomers alike. The event will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

This live televised event comes almost two years after it was revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press did not have any black members in the organization. In light of that information, the televised 2022 awards were canceled, some actors like Tom Cruise returned their awards and many others called for a boycott of the event. This year, the Hollywood Foreign Press will be hosting the awards again after sharing that there was serious reform within the organization. The question on everyone’s mind this year, is which nominated celebrities will choose to show up?

Based on the released list of presenters, the RSVP list is quite strong. Presenters include White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Ortega, Tracy Morgan, Billy Porter, Quentin Tarantino and Hilary Swank, to name a few.

Famous faces to walk the red carpet include Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, Ana de Armas, Eddie Redmayne, Brad Pitt, Julia Garner and more.

Leading nominations this year is Martin McDonagh’s film The Banshees of Inisherin with eight nominations and for TV, Abbot Elementary with five nominations. If you’re a fan of White Lotus, Wednesday or Only Murders in the Building, you’ll be excited to see many cast members in attendance at this year’s awards, many with nominations themselves. Fan favorites Selena Gomez and Jenna Ortega are both first-time nominees in the same Best Television Actress in A Musical or Comedy Series category.

The red carpet fashion is gearing up to match (or even top) the drama in the nominated TV series and movies. Within a few minutes of the red carpet coverage, two trends already began to emerge—large floral applique detailing and textured dresses. Keep scrolling for all of the best red carpet looks from the 80th Annual Golden Globes awards.

Selena Gomez is nominated for Best Supporting Television Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building.

Jenna Ortega is nominated for Best Supporting Television Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series for Wednesday.

Selena Gomez is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Babylon.

Billy Porter is presenting at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Anya Taylor Joy is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for The Menu.

Viola Davis is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for The Woman King.

Hilary Swank is nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama for Alaska Daily.

Jessica Chastain is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture for George & Tammy.

Lilly James is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture for Pam & Tommy.

Jean Smart is nominated for Best Television Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series for Hacks.

Julia Garner is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture for Inventing Anna and Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for Ozark.

Hannah Einbinder is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for Hacks.

Elizabeth Debicki is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for The Crown.

Michelle Williams is nominated for Best Actress in Motion Picture Drama for The Fabelmans.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is presenting at the 2023 Golden Globes Awards.

Daisy Edgar-Jones is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Under the Banner of Heaven.

Jenny Slate form Everything, Everywhere, All At Once in bright green.

Kaley Cuoco is nominated for Best Television Actress—Musical or Comedy Series for The Flight Attendant.

Eddie Redmayne is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for The Good Nurse.

Laverne Cox hosting E! Live From The Red Carpet.

Heidi Klum in a feather mini dress.

Sheryl Lee Ralph is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Abbott Elementary.

Chloe Flower will be performing her song Golden Hour at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Jamie Lee Curtis is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.