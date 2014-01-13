From Best to Worst: A Ranked Guide to the Golden Globes Dresses

With the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards officially over, the big winners and losers in all the major categories have already been announced, but there’s one major category everyone is still talking about: red carpet style. The two obvious big winners are Lupita Nyong’o in caped Ralph Lauren and Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé, but where does everyone else fall?
There were several ladies who attempted high-fashion looks on the carpet, with mixed results: Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Watson both pulled Dior out of their closets, Emilia Clarke took a super-modern route and wore custom Proenza Schouler, and Zoe Saldana choose an embellished asymmetrical midi-gown by Prabal Gurung. Some succeeded at bringing high fashion to the carpet and some, well, didn’t.
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Nyong'o is widely regarded as the best dressed of the evening in this stunning caped Ralph Lauren dress from the Spring 2014 collection.
2. Cate Blanchett
Next up: 2014 is the year of Cate. She was a vision in this black lace Armani Privé gown.
3. Kate Mara
The star of "House of Cards" took a very sexy risk in this plunging metallic gown by J. Mendel.
4. Naomi Watts
Watts was the only star Tom Ford outfitted for the entire night, and she rocked one of her favorite styles: a halter gown with a plunging back.
5. Olivia Wilde
The pregnant star showed off her baby bump in seriously sexy style in this sparkling Gucci column.
6. Robin Wright
The star of "House of Cards," who took home the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series, stunned in this backless Reem Acra gown.
7. Elisabeth Moss
The star of "Mad Men" looked stunning in a glittering, embroidered gown by J. Mendel.
8. Amy Poehler
"I think Amy looked the best she ever has in Stella McCartney," The Vivant editor Leah Bourne says. And we agree!
9. Kerry Washington
Washington debuted her baby bump in a perfectly cut, custom Balenciaga gown by Alexander Wang.
10. Emilia Clarke
The best high-fashion look of the evening came courtesy of Emilia in her custom Proenza Schouler gown. "She's just so refreshing," StyleCaster senior editor Perrie Samotin says of her look.
13. Emma Watson
Watson made a daring, high-fashion choice: a Christian Dior Couture dress-and-pant combo. The gown is completely open in the back to reveal a pair of satin black trousers; we're very undecided about this one. While the look overall leaves a lot to be desired, we respect her for making such a bold choice.
15. Zoe Saldana
Another high-fashion choice came courtesy of Saldana, who wore an asymmetrical midi-length gown by favorite designer Prabal Gurung. While we understand what the star was going for, we're not sure the execution is fully there.
11. Kate Beckinsale
The British star killed it in a metallic mermaid gown by Zuhair Murad.
12. Amy Adams
One of the more divisive stars of the evening in terms of style, Adams went for a plunging halter gown by Valentino in the exact same shade as the carpet.
20. Zooey Deschanel
Zooey, no. This Oscar de la Renta gown is all wrong, but the most glaring error is that it's exactly the same color as your skin tone.
14. Sandra Bullock
Another of the more divisive style appearances of the night: Sandra in Prabal Gurung Spring 2014. While some loved her, others felt the dress was a poor fit and color choice for the "Gravity" star.
16. Julia Roberts
One question for Julia: why would you wear a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana gown and then put a basic white blouse underneath it? It dresses the entire look down and takes away from what would be a fantastic, classic black gown.
17. Paula Patton
As StyleCaster's beauty director Rachel Adler put it, "Some people loved her? I'm confused. Wasn't it see-through too? Pantene tweeted last night that they thought it was inspired by hair mousse." Seems about right.
18. Kaley Cuoco
Oh, Kaley, we actually feel bad for you. You always land on the worst-dressed lists, and last night was probably the best you've ever looked on a red carpet—and yet, you still miss the mark.
19. Lena Dunham
Everything about Lena's Zac Posen gown is off: the color, the fit, the silhouette. And the fact that she is serving some serious Kate Moss face just makes it all the more cringe-worthy.
21. Jennifer Lawrence
As our editor Leah Bourne put it, "She is wearing a gown that should have never left the runway." This high-fashion Dior look is so bad that it spawned an entire meme of people recreating the look with nothing more than white bedsheets and two black belts.
22. Hayden Panettiere
Last but certainly not least: Hayden in Tom Ford. As stylist Jim Shi revealed on Twitter, Ford only officially dressed Naomi Watts, which means Hayden bought her dress at retail. And it's not a cute look.
