From Best to Worst: A Ranked Guide to the Golden Globes Dresses

With the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards officially over, the big winners and losers in all the major categories have already been announced, but there’s one major category everyone is still talking about: red carpet style. The two obvious big winners are Lupita Nyong’o in caped Ralph Lauren and Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé, but where does everyone else fall?

There were several ladies who attempted high-fashion looks on the carpet, with mixed results: Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Watson both pulled Dior out of their closets, Emilia Clarke took a super-modern route and wore custom Proenza Schouler, and Zoe Saldana choose an embellished asymmetrical midi-gown by Prabal Gurung. Some succeeded at bringing high fashion to the carpet and some, well, didn’t.

