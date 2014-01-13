Golden Globes 2014: The Designer Baby Bumps We Love

The 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards are underway in Hollywood’s Beverly Hills Hotel! That means some of the world’s most glamorous and beautiful women hit the red carpet in stunning gowns from the world’s biggest designer names–and there are three who have special cargo on board.

Kerry Washington (in custom Balenciaga), Olivia Wilde (in Gucci), and Drew Barrymore (in Monique Lhuillier) all displayed their baby bumps loud and proud, and in ways that could not be more different.

“I feel like Alexander Wang designed this dress more for my baby bump than for me, which is great,” Kerry said in an interview with NBC at the beginning of red carpet.

Wilde, by contrast, chose a very sexy Gucci column that showed off all her curves, while Barrymore went with a flowy and feminine gown covered in floral appliqués.

