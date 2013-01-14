Golden Globes After-Party Gossip: Who Danced On Tables, Who Drank Too Much, More

Although the red carpet and the main event (perfectly hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler) at last night’s Golden Globes were more than entertaining, we couldn’t wait to hear about the debauchery that occurred once the last statuette was handed out—otherwise known as the after-parties. Every year, a slew of studios such as the Weinstein Company and FOX throw hotly-anticipated shindigs that bring out the worst (or best) in some of our favorite celebrities. Below, we’ve rounded up some juicy tidbits from last night’s post-show festivities.

Heidi Klum truly let her hair down at the Weinstein Company’s bash, presented by Chopard. The beauty devoured a Fatburger, and then promptly got up on the table and began dancing and palling around with “Castle” star Nathaniel Fillon . It feels like years ago at this point when she’d hit the scene with her ex-husband Seal .

Also at the Weinstein event: Richard Gere , who reportedly arrived sans publicist, and was completely confused as a result. Later in the evening, he was unable to locate his car and had to phone his agent for assistance.

, who reportedly arrived sans publicist, and was completely confused as a result. Later in the evening, he was unable to locate his car and had to phone his agent for assistance. Clearly, there’s no bad blood between exes P. Diddy and Jennifer Lopez since the two were spotted chatting at the Weinstein event with her famously younger beau Casper Smart by her side. No word on whether or not Lopez and her other high-profile ex Ben Affleck ran into each other at any point.

and since the two were spotted chatting at the Weinstein event with her famously younger beau Casper Smart by her side. No word on whether or not Lopez and her other high-profile ex ran into each other at any point. The strangest bromance in Hollywood— Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill (the two were photographed over the holidays on a model-filled yacht)—continued to heat up, with the duo hobnobbing with “Django Unchained” costars Jamie Foxx and Kerry Washington, and sipping Moet & Chandon, the official champagne of the awards show. They left together shortly thereafter, presumably to party more. Oh, to be a fly.

and (the two were photographed over the holidays on a model-filled yacht)—continued to heat up, with the duo hobnobbing with “Django Unchained” costars and and sipping Moet & Chandon, the official champagne of the awards show. They left together shortly thereafter, presumably to party more. Oh, to be a fly. “Homeland” star Damian Lewis celebrated his big win for Best Actor in a Drama Series by hitting the bottle—hard. Apparently, when he arrived at the Weinstein bash, he shouted, “No interviews. I’m too drunk to talk!”

celebrated his big win for Best Actor in a Drama Series by hitting the bottle—hard. Apparently, when he arrived at the Weinstein bash, he shouted, “No interviews. I’m too drunk to talk!” The true star of the Weinstein party was clearly Bill Murray , who was allegedly “bouncing off the walls” and doing kicks on the dance floor.

, who was allegedly “bouncing off the walls” and doing kicks on the dance floor. At the 14th Annual Warner Bros. & InStyle Golden Globe After Party, Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa (who dropped divorce proceedings against the NBA star a mere three days ago), looked happier than they have in some time. Maybe it was due to the plethora of Godiva chocolates and walls covered in rose petals.

and his wife (who dropped divorce proceedings against the NBA star a mere three days ago), looked happier than they have in some time. Maybe it was due to the plethora of Godiva chocolates and walls covered in rose petals. In the wake of constant rumors that she and her hunky husband Orlando Bloom have called it quits, Miranda Kerr silenced the haters by showing up arm-in-arm with Bloom to the Warner Bros./ InStyle bash.

have called it quits, silenced the haters by showing up arm-in-arm with Bloom to the Warner Bros./ InStyle bash. Selena Gomez— fresh from another split with teenybopper sensation Justin Bieber— had a girl’s night with some of her pals, including Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale at the InStyle shindig. “The Hunger Games” star Josh Hutcherson was rumored to be flirting with Gomez, but there’s no confirmation on that one.

fresh from another split with teenybopper sensation had a girl’s night with some of her pals, including and at the InStyle shindig. “The Hunger Games” star was rumored to be flirting with Gomez, but there’s no confirmation on that one. The “Modern Family” cast clearly had a blast at the FOX Searchlight Golden Globes party, with Ariel Winter—one of the youngest cast members at 14 years old—posing with rapper 50 Cent. The hit TV show’s stars blew off some steam together after their show was shut out at the awards.

Photo via Getty