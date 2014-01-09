Fashion Flashback: The Golden Globes Best Actress Nominees’ Most Stylish Red Carpet Moments

We have no idea which actress is going to win the Best Actress Golden Globe on Sunday. All the nominees—Cate Blanchett for “Blue Jasmine,” Sandra Bullock for “Gravity,” Judi Dench for “Philomena,” Emma Thompson for “Saving Mr Banks,” and Kate Winslet for “Labor Day”—are stunning, and while we have an idea of who’s going to win, we can’t pretend that there may not be a surprise (ahem Blanchett winning instead of Bullock.)

MORE: 25 Past Golden Globes Looks We’d Really Like to Forget

We can, however, assess the fashion choices of these fine actresses over the years, so we’ve taken a look backat some of these ladies’ past Golden Globes ensembles (though incredibly, Dame Dench has never actually been to the Globes before) and selected some of their best past Globes red carpet styles. Take a look and tell us which red carpet moment is your favorite!