Our Golden Globes Best Dressed List Is Longer Than Expected—See Every Look Here

Another semi-virtual award show has come and gone, and we’re left to reminisce on the few 2021 Golden Globes fashion moments that really wowed. Don’t get me wrong—everyone looked great, it’s just that “everyone” wasn’t all that many people! Nominees were required to stay home instead of attending in person, so it was up to the hosts and presenters to really serve us some Best Dressed List-worthy looks.

This year’s show featured two hosts—comedy icons and BFF goals Tina Fay and Amy Poehler, and along with these lovely ladies, there were a slew of famous celebs on hand to read off nominees and present the awards. Kate Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Awkwafina and Margot Robbie were just some of the stars in attendance and of course, they all looked lovely.

Do I miss the days of hours-long in-person red carpet pre-shows? Of course I do! Award shows are my fashion Super Bowl; I rely on award show season to bless me with some of the most memorable celeb fashion moments of the year. That said, pandemic precautions have dramatically changed the classic award show rubric, so hundreds of Hollywood’s most beloved celebs can no longer sit side-by-side in one room super-spreading their germs.

That said, there were still some great fashion moments at this year’s Golden Globes, from the hosts, presenters and nominees alike, so I’m here to celebrate them. Below, read on for every great look you might’ve missed.

Amanda Seyfried

Seyfried brought all the springy vibes in this peachy-pink Oscar De La Renta gown, complete with a floral neckline that served Mother Nature realness.

Angela Bassett

Bassett served royal purple realness in this feathered frock by Dolce & Gabbana. The leg slit! The side braid! I love it all.

Kaley Cuoco

Styled by celeb stylist Brad Goreski, Cuoco was shining bright in this gray Oscar De La Renta gown complete with sparkly silver starbursts.

Margot Robbie

Robbie was one of the first stars to arrive to the night’s festivities, clad in a black dress with ditsy white floral print from Chanel’s SS21 collection.

Cynthia Erivo

Always one to go bold when others play it safe, Erivo wowed in this lime green number from Valentino’s SS21 collection. And check out those platforms!

Elle Fanning

One of my faves from the night, Fanning wore the most beautiful minty satin gown from Gucci (custom!) with her hair slicked back. Stunning! Beautiful! All the awards!!!

Sofia Carson

In my humble opinion, Carson does NOT get enough credit for always looking fab on the carpet. I loved her two-tone look from Giambattista Valli, especially that dramatic bow at the shoulder!

Susan Kelechi Watson

Why doesn’t Susan Kelechi Watson wear this shade of blue more often??? Talk about dazzling! I loved this fringed little number by Georges Hobeika so damn much.

Sarah Hyland

To compliment her new red hair, Hyland wore a red dress, too! Her Monique Lhuillier gown featured a fitted bodice and a flattering off-the-shoulder neckline.

Tiffany Haddish

Haddish shined bright like a diamond in her glitzy Alberta Ferretti gown, but her newly-blonde buzz cut truly stole the show. She looks so bomb with short hair!

Dan Levy

I never thought I would need a bright yellow suit in my life, but Dan Levy in Valentino is making me reconsider.