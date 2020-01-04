Every Way to Stream the Golden Globes Online For Those Who Don’t Have a TV

Scroll To See More Images

More than half of young Americans watch television on their computers. Given this, it’s no surprise that many non-TV owners (and award fanatics) wonder how to stream the 2020 Golden Globes awards show or red carpet when awards season rolls around. The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards air on Sunday, January 5, but for those of us who can’t tune into NBC in the traditional way, watching the show and the red carpet may be tricky.

This year’s Golden Globe nominees include a mix of Hollywood veterans and newcomers. On the film side, previous Golden Globe winners, such as Renée Zellweger, Charlize Theron and Emma Thomson, try to win another award, while newbies, like Awkwafina and Beanie Feldstein, are here to snatch the accolade for themselves. On the TV side, heavyweights, like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, are expected to make an appearance.

The most nominated films include Marriage Story (with six nods) and The Irishman (with five). For television, Netflix’s The Crown and Unbelievable lead the pack with four nominations each. Per tradition, the show will be broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, and this year’s host will be Ricky Gervais. Ahead, find out ways to stream the 2020 Golden Globes if you don’t have a TV.

Awards Show

Time: Sunday, January 5, at 5 p.m. EST/8 p.m. PST on NBC.

NBC Live: Visit NBC Live, click the Golden Globes on the TV schedule and sign in with your TV provider.

NBC App: Download The NBC App from the App Store, scroll down to LIVE Now, click on the Golden Globes and sign in with your TV provider.

Hulu+ Live TV: Sign into your Hulu+ Live TV account and scroll down to the Golden Globes on NBC. (Hulu+ Live TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $54.99 a month.)

YouTube TV: Sign into your YouTube TV account and scroll down to watch the Golden Globes on NBC. (YouTube TV offers a five-day free trial and costs $49.99 a month.)

Fubo TV: Sign into your Fubo TV account and scroll down to watch the Golden Globes on NBC. (Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $44.99 a month.)

Sling TV: Sign into your Sling TV account and scroll down to watch the Golden Globes on NBC. (Sling TV offers a seven-day free trial, and costs start at $20 a month.)

Golden Globes Facebook: The Golden Globes may stream on its Facebook page, as it’s done in the past, so it’s worth checking it for a live stream.

Red Carpet

E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Time: 6 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST

Hosts: Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest

Stream: Sign into most of the services above and watch E!.

Entertainment Tonight

Stream: ET Live, ET Live app, CBS All Access, CBS News

Golden Globes Preshow

Time: 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

Stream: Sign into most of the services above and watch NBC.