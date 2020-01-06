Jennifer Aniston Reunited With Her ‘Friends’ Sisters at the Golden Globes & Fans Def Noticed

Scroll To See More Images

Now tuning into this year’s only Friends episode: “The One Where Rachel & Her Sisters Reunite.” OK, not quite. But at least that’s what we feel like we just witnessed at the 2020 Golden Globes with Jennifer Aniston’s Friends sisters reunion with Reese Witherspoon and Christina Applegate.

We’ve come a long way since Applegate stressed us all out as Rachel’s judgmental sister, Amy, on Friends, and even longer since we first met Witherspoon’s character Jill, Rachel’s little sister with a weird thing for Ross. But like all sister relationships—real or imagined—it looks like these ladies have found a way to come together again in good spirits.

All three actresses were in attendance at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards for the same reason: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Christina Applegate were each nominated for Globes this year! Both Witherspoon, 43, and Aniston, 50 were nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for their roles as Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy respectively, in AppleTV+’s satire series The Morning Show. (For the sake of avoiding another sisterly spat à la Friends, let’s not dwell on the fact that they were nominated against each other.)

In Applegate’s case, the 48-year-old actress was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for her knockout performance in Netflix’s Dead to Me alongside costar Linda Cardellini. Phoebe Waller-Bridge from Amazon’s Fleabag eventually took home the award.

Of course, Friends fans definitely noticed that the three Green sisters were together for the first time in what seemed like forever, especially when Witherspoon and Aniston presented together at the start of the show. “Rachel Green from Friends and her sister on the #GoldenGlobes,” one user tweeted during the broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 5. Another user added, “Good to see Rachel Green getting along with her sister Jill. #GoldenGlobes.”

But between all of this pomp and circumstance over the awards, we hope these actresses made time to catch up and give us these seriously nostalgia-inducing photos. Not only does their reunion make us all warm and fuzzy about the past—it’s making us seriously excited about the future.

After all, there’s still an HBO Max Friends reboot on the way. And even though Witherspoon turned down the option to reprise her role as Jill way back when Friends was still airing, who’s to say that she and Applegate won’t want to join the fun for the series’ comeback now?

If there’s anything we can glean from this awards’ season, it’s that Aniston and Witherspoon have gotten along just swimmingly since starring in The Morning Show together, and have even indulged in Friends trivia during their press tour. It’s all promising for a potential reunion at least between Rachel and Jill, if you ask us! (But we hope Amy’s there too.)

Until we hear more, you can get your temporary fix by knowing how to stream Friends in 2020.