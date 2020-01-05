Every Red Carpet Look at the 2020 Golden Globes

Scroll To See More Images

What’s an awards show without a red carpet? The Golden 2020 fashion includes looks from Taylor Swift, Saoirse Ronan, Jennifer Aniston and dozens of other stars. This year’s Golden Globes, which is held on Sunday, Jan. 5, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, rounds up stars from across film, television and music for one night of drunken Hollywood fun.

Each awards show has its trend. The Emmys 2019 was pink, red and poofy sleeves, while the Oscars 2019 was much of the same with blush-colored gowns. It’s hard to say what the 2020 Golden Globes trend will be, but we’re sure it’ll follow suit. The Golden Globes, which is voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and recognizes excellence in film and television, is the first awards show of the year to kick off awards season. The ceremony precedes the Grammys and the Oscars and is notoriously the most drunken of the awards shows.

Many of the show’s most memorable moments have included drunken antics from celebrities, such as when Elizabeth Taylor slurring her words on stage and Emma Thompson taking off her heels because she was done with them. With this year’s controversial host Ricky Gervais, we expect more off-the-cuff antics from the celebrities we love. Until then, check out the red carpet fashion from the 2020 Golden Globes.

Naomi Watts

Watts is a presenter at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Margot Robbie

Robbie is nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes for her role in the film Bombshell.

Kaitlyn Dever

Dever is nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes for her role in the Netflix series Unbelievable.

Anna Paquin

Paquin stars in the 2020 Golden Globes-nominated film The Irishman.

Kirsten Dunst

Dunst is nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes for her role in the Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

Lauren Graham

Graham stars in the upcoming NBC series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Dakota Fanning

Fanning stars in the 202 Golden Globe-nominated film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Cynthia Erivo

Erivo is nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes for her role in the film Harriet.

Ana de Armas

Armas is nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes for her role in Knives Out.

Joey King

King is nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes for her role in Hulu’s The Act.

Zoey Deutch

Deutch stars in the 2020 Golden Globes-nominated Netflix series The Politician.

Greta Gerwig

Gerwig directed the 2020 Golden Globe-nominated movie Little Women.

Sofia Carson

Carson stars in Disney Channel’s The Descendants franchise and Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

Kristin Cavallari

Cavallari is a host on E! and stars in the network’s Very Cavallari.

Jeannie Mai

Mai is a host on The Real.