Every Red Carpet Look at the 2020 Golden Globes

Sofia Carson
Photo: Shutterstock.

What’s an awards show without a red carpet? The Golden 2020 fashion includes looks from Taylor Swift, Saoirse Ronan, Jennifer Aniston and dozens of other stars. This year’s Golden Globes, which is held on Sunday, Jan. 5, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, rounds up stars from across film, television and music for one night of drunken Hollywood fun.

Each awards show has its trend. The Emmys 2019 was pink, red and poofy sleeves, while the Oscars 2019 was much of the same with blush-colored gowns. It’s hard to say what the 2020 Golden Globes trend will be, but we’re sure it’ll follow suit. The Golden Globes, which is voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and recognizes excellence in film and television, is the first awards show of the year to kick off awards season. The ceremony precedes the Grammys and the Oscars and is notoriously the most drunken of the awards shows.

Many of the show’s most memorable moments have included drunken antics from celebrities, such as when Elizabeth Taylor slurring her words on stage and Emma Thompson taking off her heels because she was done with them. With this year’s controversial host Ricky Gervais, we expect more off-the-cuff antics from the celebrities we love. Until then, check out the red carpet fashion from the 2020 Golden Globes.

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts, Golden Globes 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Watts is a presenter at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie, Golden Globes 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Robbie is nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes for her role in the film Bombshell.

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever, Golden Globes 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Dever is nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes for her role in the Netflix series Unbelievable.

Anna Paquin

Anna Paquin, Golden Globes 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Paquin stars in the 2020 Golden Globes-nominated film The Irishman.

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst, Golden Globes 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Dunst is nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes for her role in the Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

Lauren Graham

Lauren Graham, Golden Globes 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Graham stars in the upcoming NBC series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning, Golden Globes 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Fanning stars in the 202 Golden Globe-nominated film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo, Golden Globes

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Erivo is nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes for her role in the film Harriet.

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas, Golden Globes 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Armas is nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes for her role in Knives Out.

Joey King

Joey King, Golden Globes 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

King is nominated at the 2020 Golden Globes for her role in Hulu’s The Act.

Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch, Golden Globes 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Deutch stars in the 2020 Golden Globes-nominated Netflix series The Politician.

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig, Golden Globes 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Gerwig directed the 2020 Golden Globe-nominated movie Little Women.

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson, Golden Globes 2020

Image: Shutterstock.

Carson stars in Disney Channel’s The Descendants franchise and Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari, Golden Globes 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Cavallari is a host on E! and stars in the network’s Very Cavallari.

Jeannie Mai

Jeannie Mai, Golden Globes 2020

Image: Shutterstock.

Mai is a host on The Real.

