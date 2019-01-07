StyleCaster
Every Red Carpet Look from the 2019 Golden Globes, from Emma Stone to Lady Gaga

Every Red Carpet Look from the 2019 Golden Globes, from Emma Stone to Lady Gaga

STYLECASTER | Golden Globes 2019 Fashion
Photo: Jon Kopalof. Frazer Harrison. George Pimentel/Getty Images. Design: Ashley Britton/STYLECASTER.

What better way to kick off the New Year than looking at the best Golden Globes 2019 fashion? The start of awards season, the Golden Globes never fail to deliver when it comes to memorable celebrity moments and show-stopping red carpet looks, and 2019 is sure to be no different. The 76th annual Golden Globe awards, which airs on Sunday, January 6 (you can stream the awards show and red carpet here), promises an incomparable roster of celebrities, from Lady Gaga to the cast of Crazy Rich Asians. It seems like everyone in Hollywood is walking the red carpet, from recent breakouts, like Constance Wu and Claire Foy, to industry veterans, like Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron.

Unlike the Emmys or the Oscars, the Golden Globes have long been known as one of the funner awards shows, where celebrities are more concerned about their drinks than whether or not they receive an award. And while we’re sure that no one would turn down a Golden Globe is offered to them, don’t expect super-tense stars at this awards show. That’s also what makes watching the Golden Globes red carpet so fun. Celebrities are bound to take more risks (though not as many risks as, say, an MTV Video Music Awards) on the red carpet. And so, without any further ado, here is every red carpet look from the Golden Globes 2019.

Claire Foy

Claire Foy

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Foy is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in First Man.

Amber Heard

Amber Heard

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Heard, who starred in this year’s Aquaman, is a presenter a the Golden Globes.

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Ronan, who starred in this year’s Mary Queen of Scots, is a presenter at the Golden Globes. She’s wearing Chopard Jewelry.

Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Weisz is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in The Favourite.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Nyong’o, who starred in this year’s Black Panther, is a presenter at the Golden Globes.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Bell is nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role in NBC’s The Good Place. She’s wearing Zuhair Murad.

Kate Mara

Kate Mara

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Mara stars on FX’s Pose, which is nominated for Best Television Series Drama.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Roberts is nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama for her role in Amazon’s Homecoming. She’s wearing Chopard Jewelry.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Chastain is a presenter at the Golden Globes.

Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Fisher starred in this year’s Tag.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Stone is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in The Favourite.

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Moss is nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her role in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Gurira, who starred in this year’s Black Panther, is a presenter at the Golden Globes.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Hathaway, who starred in this year’s Ocean’s 8, is a presenter at the Golden Globes.

Thandie Newton

Thandie Newton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Newton is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television film for her role in HBO’s Westworld.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Henson, who starred in this year’s Ralph Breaks the Internet, is a presenter at the Golden Globes.

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz

Getty Images.

Cruz is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for her role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Spencer, who starred on this years Instant Family, is a presenter at the Golden Globes.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Yeoh starred in this year’s Crazy Rich Asians, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

McCarthy is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her role in Can You Ever Forgive Me? She’s wearing Chopard Jewelry.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Gaga is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in A Star Is Born.

Kiki Layne

Kiki Layne

George Pimentel/WireImage.

Layne starred in this year’s If Beale Street Could Talk, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Cuoco, who stars on CBS’s The Big Bang Theory, is a presenter at the Golden Globes.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Moore, who starred in this year’s Gloria Bell, is a presenter at the Golden Globes. She’s wearing Chopard Jewelry.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Monae, who starred in this year’s Welcome to Marwen, is a presenter at the Golden Globes.

Indya Moore

Indya Moore

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Moore stars on FX’s Pose, which is nominated for Best Television Series Drama.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Klum was the host of Bravo’s Project Runway.

Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Rodriguez, who stars on The CW’s Jane the Virgin, is a presenter at the Golden Globes. She’s wearing Chopard Jewelry.

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Chan starred in this year’s Crazy Rich Asians, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Rossum starred on Showtime’s Shameless.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Blunt is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for her role in Mary Poppins Returns.

Constance Wu

Constance Wu

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Blunt is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for her role in Crazy Rich Asians.

Connie Britton

Connie Britton

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Britton is nominated for Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film for her role in Bravo’s Dirty John. She’s wearing Chopard Jewelry.

Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Metz, who stars on NBC’s This Is Us, is a presenter at the Golden Globes.

Alison Brie

Alison Brie

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Brie is nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role on Netflix’s GLOW.

Amy Adams

Amy Adams

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Adams is nominated for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film for her role in HBO’s Sharp Objects and for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Vice.

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Fanning stars on TNT’s The Alienist, which is nominated for Best Miniseries or Television Film.

Francia Raisa

Francia Raisa

George Pimentel/WireImage.

Raisa starred in Freeform’s Life-Size 2 this year with Tyra Banks.

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Jamil stars on NBC’s The Good Place, which is nominated for Best Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Harrier starred in BlacKkKlansman, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture Drama.

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage.

Reinhart stars on The CW’s Riverdale.

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Liu starred in Netflix’s Set It Up this year, alongside Taye Diggs.

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Brosnahan is nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role in Amazon’s The Marvous Mrs. Maisel.

Regina King

Regina King

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

King is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk and for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television film for her role in Seven Seconds.

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Pike is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her role in A Private War.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh

George Pimentel/WireImage.

Oh is a cohost for the 2019 Golden Globes and nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her role in BBC’s Killing Eve. She’s wearing Atelier Versace.

Yvonne Strahovski

Yvonne Strahovski

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Strahovski is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for her role in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

