Every Red Carpet Look from the 2019 Golden Globes, from Emma Stone to Lady Gaga

What better way to kick off the New Year than looking at the best Golden Globes 2019 fashion? The start of awards season, the Golden Globes never fail to deliver when it comes to memorable celebrity moments and show-stopping red carpet looks, and 2019 is sure to be no different. The 76th annual Golden Globe awards, which airs on Sunday, January 6 (you can stream the awards show and red carpet here), promises an incomparable roster of celebrities, from Lady Gaga to the cast of Crazy Rich Asians. It seems like everyone in Hollywood is walking the red carpet, from recent breakouts, like Constance Wu and Claire Foy, to industry veterans, like Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron.

Unlike the Emmys or the Oscars, the Golden Globes have long been known as one of the funner awards shows, where celebrities are more concerned about their drinks than whether or not they receive an award. And while we’re sure that no one would turn down a Golden Globe is offered to them, don’t expect super-tense stars at this awards show. That’s also what makes watching the Golden Globes red carpet so fun. Celebrities are bound to take more risks (though not as many risks as, say, an MTV Video Music Awards) on the red carpet. And so, without any further ado, here is every red carpet look from the Golden Globes 2019.

Claire Foy

Foy is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in First Man.

Amber Heard

Heard, who starred in this year’s Aquaman, is a presenter a the Golden Globes.

Saoirse Ronan

Ronan, who starred in this year’s Mary Queen of Scots, is a presenter at the Golden Globes. She’s wearing Chopard Jewelry.

Rachel Weisz

Weisz is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in The Favourite.

Lupita Nyong’o

Nyong’o, who starred in this year’s Black Panther, is a presenter at the Golden Globes.

Kristen Bell

Bell is nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role in NBC’s The Good Place. She’s wearing Zuhair Murad.

Kate Mara

Mara stars on FX’s Pose, which is nominated for Best Television Series Drama.

Julia Roberts

Roberts is nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama for her role in Amazon’s Homecoming. She’s wearing Chopard Jewelry.

Jessica Chastain

Chastain is a presenter at the Golden Globes.

Isla Fisher

Fisher starred in this year’s Tag.

Emma Stone

Stone is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in The Favourite.

Elisabeth Moss

Moss is nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her role in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

Danai Gurira

Gurira, who starred in this year’s Black Panther, is a presenter at the Golden Globes.

Anne Hathaway

Hathaway, who starred in this year’s Ocean’s 8, is a presenter at the Golden Globes.

Thandie Newton

Newton is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television film for her role in HBO’s Westworld.

Taraji P. Henson

Henson, who starred in this year’s Ralph Breaks the Internet, is a presenter at the Golden Globes.

Penelope Cruz

Cruz is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for her role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Octavia Spencer

Spencer, who starred on this years Instant Family, is a presenter at the Golden Globes.

Michelle Yeoh

Yeoh starred in this year’s Crazy Rich Asians, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Melissa McCarthy

McCarthy is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her role in Can You Ever Forgive Me? She’s wearing Chopard Jewelry.

Lady Gaga

Gaga is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in A Star Is Born.

Kiki Layne

Layne starred in this year’s If Beale Street Could Talk, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Kaley Cuoco

Cuoco, who stars on CBS’s The Big Bang Theory, is a presenter at the Golden Globes.

Julianne Moore

Moore, who starred in this year’s Gloria Bell, is a presenter at the Golden Globes. She’s wearing Chopard Jewelry.

Janelle Monae

Monae, who starred in this year’s Welcome to Marwen, is a presenter at the Golden Globes.

Indya Moore

Moore stars on FX’s Pose, which is nominated for Best Television Series Drama.

Heidi Klum

Klum was the host of Bravo’s Project Runway.

Gina Rodriguez

Rodriguez, who stars on The CW’s Jane the Virgin, is a presenter at the Golden Globes. She’s wearing Chopard Jewelry.

Gemma Chan

Chan starred in this year’s Crazy Rich Asians, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Emmy Rossum

Rossum starred on Showtime’s Shameless.

Emily Blunt

Blunt is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for her role in Mary Poppins Returns.

Constance Wu

Blunt is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for her role in Crazy Rich Asians.

Connie Britton

Britton is nominated for Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film for her role in Bravo’s Dirty John. She’s wearing Chopard Jewelry.

Chrissy Metz

Metz, who stars on NBC’s This Is Us, is a presenter at the Golden Globes.

Alison Brie

Brie is nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role on Netflix’s GLOW.

Amy Adams

Adams is nominated for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film for her role in HBO’s Sharp Objects and for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Vice.

Dakota Fanning

Fanning stars on TNT’s The Alienist, which is nominated for Best Miniseries or Television Film.

Francia Raisa

Raisa starred in Freeform’s Life-Size 2 this year with Tyra Banks.

Jameela Jamil

Jamil stars on NBC’s The Good Place, which is nominated for Best Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Laura Harrier

Harrier starred in BlacKkKlansman, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture Drama.

Lili Reinhart

Reinhart stars on The CW’s Riverdale.

Lucy Liu

Liu starred in Netflix’s Set It Up this year, alongside Taye Diggs.

Rachel Brosnahan

Brosnahan is nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role in Amazon’s The Marvous Mrs. Maisel.

Regina King

King is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk and for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television film for her role in Seven Seconds.

Rosamund Pike

Pike is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her role in A Private War.

Sandra Oh

Oh is a cohost for the 2019 Golden Globes and nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her role in BBC’s Killing Eve. She’s wearing Atelier Versace.

Yvonne Strahovski

Strahovski is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for her role in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.