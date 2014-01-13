Golden Globes 2014: All The Winners

Who won big at the Golden Globes? There were no major surprises tonight: “12 Years A Slave” won for best drama. Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto took home best actor and best supporting actor awards for their roles in “Dallas Buyers Club.” The women of “American Hustle”—Amy Adams and Jennifer Lawrence—took home the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy awards, and “Gravity” director Alfonso Cuarón took home the Best Director award.

To make sure the show didn’t run long, practically everyone was chased off the stage by the orchestra, so speeches were mercifully short. The Cecil B. Demille Lifetime Achievement recipient, Woody Allen, in typical Woody Allen fashion, didn’t show up to receive his award, which was presented by his longtime friend and collaborator Diane Keaton.

And then, three hours after it began, it was all over. Take a look at the list of winners below, and let us know what you think in the comments!

Best Drama: “12 Years a Slave”

Nominees: “12 Years a Slave”; “Captain Phillips”; “Gravity”; “Philomena”; “Rush”

Best Musical or Comedy: “American Hustle”

Nominees: ; “Her”; “American Hustle”; “Inside Llewyn Davis”; “Nebraska”; “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Actor in a Drama: Matthew McConaughey (“Dallas Buyers Club” as Ron Woodroof)

Nominees: Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave” as Solomon Northup); Idris Elba (“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” as Nelson Mandela); Tom Hanks (“Captain Phillips” as Captain Richard Phillips); Matthew McConaughey (“Dallas Buyers Club” as Ron Woodroof); Robert Redford (“All Is Lost” as Our Man)

Best Actress in A Drama: Cate Blanchett (“Blue Jasmine” as Jasmine Francis)

Nominees: Cate Blanchett (“Blue Jasmine” as Jasmine Francis); Sandra Bullock (“Gravity” as Dr. Ryan Stone); Judi Dench (“Philomena” as Philomena Lee); Emma Thompson (“Saving Mr. Banks” as P. L. Travers); Kate Winslet (“Labor Day” as Adele Wheeler)

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy: Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Wolf of Wall Street” as Jordan Belfort)

Nominees: Christian Bale (“American Hustle” as Irving Rosenfeld); Bruce Dern (“Nebraska” as Woody Grant); Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Wolf of Wall Street” as Jordan Belfort); Oscar Isaac (“Inside Llewyn Davis” as Llewyn Davis); Joaquin Phoenix (“Her” as Theodore Twombly)

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy: Amy Adams (“American Hustle” as Sydney Prosser)

Amy Adams (“American Hustle” as Sydney Prosser); Julie Delpy (“Before Midnight” as Céline Wallace); Greta Gerwig (“Frances Ha” as Frances Halladay); Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Enough Said” as Eva); Meryl Streep (“August: Osage County” as Violet Weston)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama, Musical or Comedy: Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club” as Rayon)

Nominees: Barkhad Abdi (“Captain Phillips” as Abduwali Muse); Daniel Brühl (“Rush” as Niki Lauda); Bradley Cooper (“American Hustle” as Richie DiMaso); Michael Fassbender (“12 Years a Slave” as Edwin Epps); Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club” as Rayon)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, Musical or Comedy: Jennifer Lawrence (“American Hustle” as Rosalyn Rosenfeld)

Nominees: Sally Hawkins (“Blue Jasmine” as Ginger); Jennifer Lawrence (“American Hustle” as Rosalyn Rosenfeld); Lupita Nyong’o (“12 Years a Slave” as Patsey); Julia Roberts (“August: Osage County” as Barbara Weston-Fordham); June Squibb (“Nebraska” as Kate Grant)

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón (“Gravity”)

Nominees: Alfonso Cuarón (“Gravity”); Paul Greengrass (“Captain Phillips”); Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”); Alexander Payne (“Nebraska”); David O. Russell (“American Hustle”)

Best Screenplay: Spike Jonze (Her)

Nominees: Steve Coogan and Jeff Pope (“Philomena”); Spike Jonze (“Her”); Bob Nelson (“Nebraska”); John Ridley (“12 Years a Slave”); Eric Warren Singer and David O. Russell (“American Hustle”)

Best Original Score: Alex Ebert (All Is Lost)

Nominees: Alex Ebert (“All Is Lost”); Alex Heffes (“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”); Steven Price (“Gravity”); John Williams (“The Book Thief”); Hans Zimmer (“12 Years a Slave”)

Best Original Song: Ordinary Love by U2 and Danger Mouse (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom)

Nominees: “Atlas” by Coldplay (:The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”); “Let It Go” by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (“Frozen”); “Ordinary Love” by U2 and Danger Mouse (“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”); “Please Mr. Kennedy” by Ed Rush, George Cromarty, T Bone Burnett, Justin Timberlake, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen (“Inside Llewyn Davis”); “Sweeter Than Fiction” by Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff (“One Chance”)

Best Animated Film: “Frozen”

Nominees: “The Croods”; “Despicable Me 2”; “Frozen”

Best Foreign Language Film: “The Great Beauty”

Nominees: “Blue Is the Warmest Color”; “The Great Beauty”; “The Hunt”; “The Past”; “The Wind Rises”

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series: “Breaking Bad”

Nominees: “Breaking Bad”; “Downton Abbey”; “The Good Wife”; “House of Cards”; “Masters of Sex”

Best Musical or Comedy Series: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Nominees: “The Big Bang Theory”; “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”; “Girls”; “Modern Family”; “Parks and Recreation”

Best Actor, Drama Series: Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad” as Walter White)

Nominees: Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad” as Walter White); Michael Sheen (“Masters of Sex” as Bill Masters); Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan” as Ray Donovan); Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards” as Frank Underwood); James Spader (“The Blacklist” as Raymond Reddington)

Best Actress, Drama Series: Robin Wright (“House of Cards” as Claire Underwood)

Nominees: Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife” as Alicia Florrick); Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black” as various characters); Taylor Schilling (“Orange Is the New Black” as Piper Chapman); Kerry Washington (“Scandal” as Olivia Pope); Robin Wright (“House of Cards” as Claire Underwood)

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy Series:

Nominees: Jason Bateman (“Arrested Development” as Michael Bluth); Don Cheadle (“House of Lies” as Marty Kaan); Michael J. Fox (“The Michael J. Fox Show” as Mike Henry); Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory” as Sheldon Cooper); Andy Samberg (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” as Jake Peralta)

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy Series:

Nominees: Zooey Deschanel (“New Girl” as Jessica Day), Lena Dunham (“Girls” as Hannah Horvath), Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie” as Jackie Peyton); Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep” as Vice President Selina Meyer); Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation” as Leslie Knope)

Best Actor, Miniseries or TV Film: Michael Douglas (“Behind the Candelabra” as Liberace)

Nominees: Matt Damon (“Behind the Candelabra” as Scott Thorson); Michael Douglas (“Behind the Candelabra” as Liberace); Chiwetel Ejiofor (“Dancing on the Edge” as Louis Lester); Idris Elba (“Luther” as John Luther); Al Pacino (“Phil Spector” as Phil Spector)

Best Actress, Miniseries or TV Film: Elisabeth Moss (“Top of the Lake” as Robin Griffin)

Nominees: Helena Bonham Carter (“Burton & Taylor” as Elizabeth Taylor); Rebecca Ferguson (“The White Queen” as Elizabeth Woodville); Jessica Lange (“American Horror Story: Coven” as Fiona Goode); “Helen Mirren” (“Phil Spector” as Linda Kenney Baden); Elisabeth Moss (“Top of the Lake” as Robin Griffin)

Best Supporting Actor: Jon Voight (“Ray Donovan” as Mickey Donovan)

Nominees: Josh Charles (“The Good Wife” as Will Gardner); Rob Lowe (“Behind the Candelabra” as Dr. Jack Startz); Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad” as Jesse Pinkman); Corey Stoll (“House of Cards” as Peter Russo); Jon Voight (“Ray Donovan” as Mickey Donovan)

Best Supporting Actress: Jacqueline Bisset (“Dancing on the Edge” as Lady Livinia Cremone)

Nominees: Jacqueline Bisset (“Dancing on the Edge” as Lady Livinia Cremone); Janet McTeer (“The White Queen” as Jacquetta of Luxembourg); Hayden Panettiere (“Nashville” as Juliette Barnes); Monica Potter (“Parenthood” as Kristina Braverman); Sofía Vergara (“Modern Family” as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett)

Best Miniseries or TV Film: “Behind the Candelabra”

Nominees: “American Horror Story: Coven”; “Behind the Candelabra”; “Dancing on the Edge”; “Top of the Lake”; “The White Queen”