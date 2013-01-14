Golden Globes 2013 Winners: Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence, More

Tonight’s Golden Globes brought out predictable winners, with Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Lawrence nabbing the awards for Best Actress (for drama and comedy, respectively), but there were still some surprises. Case in point: Ben Affleck, who was snubbed at the Academy Award nominations, won for Best Director, as well as Best Picture for “Argo.” Overall, it was quite a ceremony, thanks to hilarious hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Read on for the full list of award winners!

Best Drama

“Argo”

“Django Unchained”

“Life of Pi”

“Lincoln”

“Zero Dark Thirty”

Best Musical/Comedy

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

“Les Miserables”

“Moonrise Kindgom”

“Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”

“Silver Linings Playbook”

Best Director

Ben Affleck, “Argo”

Kathryn Bigelow, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Ang Lee, “Life of Pi”

Steven Spielberg, “Lincoln”

Quentin Tarantino, “Django Unchained”

Best Actress in a Drama

Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Marion Cotillard, “Rust and Bone”

Helen Mirren, “Hitchcock”

Naomi Watts, “The Impossible”

Rachel Weisz, “The Deep Blue Sea”

Best Actor in a Drama

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”

Richard Gere, “Arbitrage”

John Hawkes, “The Sessions”

Joaquin Phoenix, “The Master”

Denzel Washington, “Flight”

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Jack Black, “Bernie”

Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Hugh Jackman, “Les Miserables”

Ewan McGregor, “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”

Bill Murray, “Hyde Park on Hudson”

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”

Judi Dench, “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Maggie Smith, “Quartet”

Meryl Streep, “Hope Springs”

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, “The Master”

Sally Field, “Lincoln”

Anne Hathaway, “Les Miserables”

Helen Hunt, “The Sessions”

Nicole Kidman, “The Paperboy”

Best Supporting Actor

Alan Arkin, “Argo”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Django Unchained”

Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”

Tommy Lee Jones, “Lincoln”

Christoph Waltz, “Django Unchained”

Best Screenplay

Mark Boal, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Tony Kushner, “Lincoln”

David O’Russell, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Quentin Tarantino, “Django Unchained”

Chris Terrio, “Argo”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Amour”

“A Royal Affair”

“The Intouchables”

“Kon-Tiki”

“Rust and Bone”

Best Animated Feature

“Rise of the Guardians”

“Brave”

“Frankenweenie”

“Hotel Transylvania”

“Wreck-It Ralph”

Best Original Song

“For You,” music and lyrics by Monty Powell, Keith Urban (“Act of Valor”)

“Not Running Anymore,” music and lyrics by Jon Bon Jovi (“Stand Up Guys”)

“Safe & Sound,” music and lyrics by Taylor Swift, John Paul White, Joy Williams, T Bone Burnett (“The Hunger Games”)

“Skyfall,” music and lyrics by Adele and Paul Epworth (“Skyfall”)

“Suddenly,” music by Claude-Michel Schonberg and lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and Alain Boublil (“Les Miserables”)

Best Original Score

Mychael Danna, “Life of Pi”

Alexandre Desplat, “Argo”

Dario Marianelli, “Anna Karenina”

Tom Tykwer, Johnny Klimek and Reinhold Heil, “Cloud Atlas”

John Williams, “Lincoln”

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Jodie Foster



TELEVISION

Best TV Comedy or Musical

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Episodes”

“Girls”

“Modern Family”

“Smash”

Best TV Drama

“Breaking Bad”

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Downton Abbey”

“Homeland”

“The Newsroom”

Best Actress in a TV Drama

Connie Britton, “Nashville”

Glenn Close, “Damages”

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey”

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Best Actor in a TV Drama

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Damian Lewis, “Homeland”

Best Actress in a TV Comedy

Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Lena Dunham, “Girls”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”

Best Actor in a TV Comedy

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”

Louis C.K., “Louie”

Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Best Miniseries or TV Movie

“Game Change”

“The Girl”

“Hatfields & McCoys”

“The Hour”

“Political Animals”

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Nicole Kidman, “Hemingway & Gellhorn”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Asylum”

Sienna Miller, “The Girl”

Julianne Moore, “Game Change”

Sigourney Weaver, “Political Animals”

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Kevin Costner, “Hatfields & McCoys”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock (Masterpiece)”

Woody Harrelson, “Game Change”

Toby Jones, “The Girl”

Clive Owen, “Hemingway & Gellhorn”

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Show, Miniseries or TV Movie

Hayden Panettiere, “Nashville”

Archie Panjabi, “The Good Wife”

Sarah Paulson, “Game Change”

Maggie Smith, “Downtown Abbey: Season 2″

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Show, Miniseries or TV Movie

Max Greenfield, “New Girl”

Ed Harris, “Game Change”

Danny Huston, “Magic City”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”