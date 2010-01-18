The Golden Globes 2010: Red Carpet Hits and Misses

The Golden Globes kicked off award season with a few surprises at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills last night. Hosted by Ricky Gervais, the show honored the year’s top films (like The Blind Side, Precious, and The Hangover) and television programs (30 Rock, Glee, and Dexter all took home awards), and the stars showed up ready to celebrate.

Although one-shouldered gowns and neutral tones took over the red carpet, a few celebs made bold statements with splashes of color. But what was the biggest trend at last night’s Globes? It wasn’t the vintage Van Cleef gems or the Judith Leiber clutches. This year, most stars chose to finish their looks with a tiny ribbon to promote awareness for the crisis in Haiti.

“Tonight cannot just be about the movies,” Penelope Cruz said, donning the ribbon.

Like every award show, there are always winner and losers, both onstage and off. Here are our picks for this year’s Golden Globes red carpet hits and misses.

The Hits:



Heidi Klum and Chlo Sevigny (pictured above):

Heidi Klum looks effortlessly elegant in Roberto Cavalli. Chlo Sevigny, accessorizing with Stephen Russell jewels and a Roger Vivier clutch, looks striking in cascading Valentino ruffles.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Tina Fey:



Ginnifer Goodwin is draped in a short and colorful Vionnet dress and Brian Atwood shoes. Tina Fey accentuates her waist in this corseted ankle-length Zac Posen dress, which she pairs with Fred Leighton jewels and a Christian Louboutin clutch.

Mo’Nique and Kate Hudson:



Martin Katz gems are the perfect additions to Mo’Nique‘s draped Reem Acra gown. Marchesa’s structural details flatter Kate Hudson‘s figure beautifully.

Anna Kendrick and Drew Barrymore:



Anna Kendrick puts her best shoulder forward in Marchesa while Drew Barrymore glows in Atelier Versace and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Emily Blunt:



Maggie Gyllenhaal radiates in a peachy mermaid RM by Roland Mouret gown and Emily Blunt looks graceful in a soft pink Dolce & Gabbana number.

Jennifer Aniston and Marion Cotillard:



Jennifer Aniston‘s legs are the finishing touch to this basic black Valentino gown. Marion Cotillard shows off her legs (and her Choos) in Christian Dior.

Vera Farmiga and January Jones:



Vera Farmiga dresses up her textured Dolce and Gabbana with Chanel Fine Jewelry earrings and bracelet. January Jones strikes a statuesque pose in black Lanvin.

Carey Mulligan and Jennifer Garner:



Carey Mulligan channels classic Hollywood glamour in a floor-length Nina Ricci gown with Fred Leighton jewels. Jennifer Garner glimmers on the red carpet in a silver embellished Atelier Versace gown and Bulgari jewels.

Olivia Wilde and Sigourney Weaver:



Olivia Wilde shimmers in Gucci while Sigourney Weaver accented her green one-shoulder Herv L. Leroux gown with gold Fred Leighton jewels.

Sandra Bullock and Diane Kruger:



Both stars turned to plum colored hues for the evening; Sandra Bullock shines in purple Bottega Veneta and Lauren Schwartz jewelry. Diane Kruger looks long and lean in a pink ombre Christian Lacroix Haute Couture gown.

Zoe Saldana and Lea Michele:



Zoe Saldana makes a svelte color choice in this romantic Louis Vuitton gown. Glee‘s Lea Michele looks picture perfect in full-skirted Oscar de la Renta.

Misses:

Meryl Streep and Cameron Diaz



Her acceptance speech may have been powerful, but Meryl Streep‘s chunky belt is the wrong accessory for this basic black gown. Cameron Diaz‘s black shoes were too distracting against the colorful hue of this Alexander McQueen column dress.

Penelope Cruz and Christina Hendricks:



From the lace sleeves to the linear bodice and ruffled hem, Armani Priv combines too many lacy elements into this black gown, worn by Penelope Cruz. The exaggerated ruffles and ruching in this Christian Siriano dress don’t mesh well for Christina Hendricks.



Heather Graham and Anna Paquin:



Heather Graham takes on too much with this Elie Saab dress. Anna Paquin encounters a similar problem in embellished Stella McCartney — the deep V and long slit don’t do these girls any justice.

Julianne Moore and Mariah Carey:



Julianne Moore missed the mark with a symmetrical Balenciaga gown. Mariah Carey, in Herv Lger by Max Azria, simply shows off too many of her assets.



Rose Byrne and Julia Roberts:



Rose Byrne‘s Lanvin dress was too plain for the Damages starlet and while Julia Roberts’ hair looks gorgeous, this simple black dress is quite a let down. It looks like something we’d wear to the office, or perhaps even over a swimsuit for our tropical winter getaway — definitely not Globes appropriate.

