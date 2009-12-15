Golden Globes 2010 Nominations (And Our 10 Favorite Contenders)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture- Drama

a. Emily Blunt, The Young Victoria

b. Sandra Bullock, The Blind Side

c. Helen Mirren, The Last Station

d. Carey Mulligan, An Education (our pick)

e. Gabourney Sidibe, Precious

Mulligan already earned herself a Shooting Star award at the Berlin Film Festival as well as a best actress nod at the British Independent film awards, so we’re hoping she’ll pull in another win for the Golden Globes. The British actress’ portrayal of real-life journalist Lynn Barber is utterly believable and moving.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture- Drama

a. Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart

b. George Clooney, Up in the Air

c. Colin Firth, A Single Man (our pick)

d. Morgan Freeman, Invictus

e. Tobey Maguire, Brothers

We know Colin Firth best in more upbeat romantic comedies like Bridget Jones and Love Actually, which makes us all the more excited to see him test his limits as an actor in his most recent role. In A Single Man, Firth plays a gay man, struggling with the recent death of his partner played by Matthew Goode, and Firth’s dazzling performance in the film has the potential to become the defining role of his career.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture- Comedy or Musical

a. Sandra Bullock, The Proposal

b. Marion Cotillard, Nine

c. Julia Roberts, Duplicity

d. Meryl Streep, It’s Complicated (our pick)

e. Meryl Streep, Julie & Julia

No one beats Meryl Streep–so is it any surprise that she’s up against herself this year? The romantic comedy category isn’t usually a shoe-in for wins during award season, but if anyone can do it, it’s Meryl.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture- Comedy or Musical

a. Matt Damon, The Informant

b. Daniel Day-Lewis, Nine

c. Robert Downey Jr., Sherlock Holmes (our pick)

d. Joeseph Gordon-Levitt, 500 Days of Summer

e. Michael Stuhlbarg, A Serious Man

We’ve been waiting our whole lives to see Sherlock Holmes come to life onscreen, and Robert Downey Jr. seems like the perfect man to fulfill our dreams. We think “sleuth” is a sexy title for the actor.

Check out our red carpet hits and misses from the Sherlock Holmes film premiere!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

a. Penelope Cruz, Nine

b. Vera Farmiga, Up in the Air

c. Anna Kendrick, Up in the Air

d. Mo’Nique, Precious (our pick)

e. Julianne Moore, A Single Man

Mo’Nique plays something of a monster in this year’s ultimate cry-fest film, Precious. We can only imagine the depth of emotions the actress had to bring to the table to prepare for her character, and we sincerely hope she is rewarded for her hard work by taking home the Golden Globe.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

a. Matt Damon, Invictus

b. Woody Harrelson, The Messenger

c. Christopher Plummer, The Last Station (our pick)

d. Stanley Tucci, The Lovely Bones

e. Christoph Waltz, Inglourious Basterds

At 80 years old, Christopher Plummer is still going strong. He plays Leo Tolstoy in this year’s The Last Station, and his years of acting experience proved to serve him well for the role. His raw emotion onscreen never fails to move us.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series- Drama

a. Glenn Close, Damages

b. January Jones, Mad Men

c. Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife

d. Anna Paquin, True Blood

e. Kyra Sedgwick, The Closer (our pick)

Never before have we seen a woman clad in a pink skirt and cardigan put so many men in their place. But that’s just what Kyra Sedgwick does in her role as Deputy Chief Brenda Johnson in TNT’s The Closer. Since 2006, Sedgwick has continuously been nominated for her acting on the show, but she hasn’t taken home the win since 2007. We’re hoping 2010 will be her lucky year for round two.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series- Drama

a. Simon Baker, The Mentalist

b. Michael C. Hall, Dexter

c. Jon Hamm, Mad Men (our pick)

d. Hugh Laurie, House

e. Bill Paxton, Big Love

Besides being the most beautiful man ever, Jon Hamm isn’t so bad at acting either. He’s completely captivated television audiences (women and men) over the last three seasons of Mad Men with his portrayal of Don Draper, a big ad man with a serious pair of wandering eyes. But while Hamm may be more than enough to please our eyes on the surface, it’s the mysteriousness and depth within Draper’s character that prompts us to keep watching.

Our favorite fashion moments from Mad Men season 3!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series- Comedy or Musical

a. Toni Collette, United States of Tara

b. Courteney Cox, Cougar Town

c. Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

d. Tina Fey, 30 Rock (our pick)

e. Lea Michele, Glee

We still can’t take Cougar Town seriously, because, well, it’s called Cougar Town, so we’re going with the tried and true on this one–our beloved 30 Rock. We love everything Tina Fey does–whether it’s emulate Sarah Palin on SNL or write screenplays about catty teen girls who call LiLo their leader. Fey’s taken the gold for this category the past two years in a row now, but while we’re usually ones to spread the wealth, we say, take the hat trick on this one, Tina.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series- Comedy or Musical

a. Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock

b. Steve Carell, The Office

c. David Duchovny, Californication

d. Thomas Jane, Hung

e. Matthew Morrison, Glee (our pick)

Any guy whose name isn’t Sisqo and can proudly belt out a rendition of “The Thong Song,” holds a special place in our hearts. As a high school teacher who also heads up the Glee Club, Matthew Morrison has not only impressed us with his acting, but with his singing and dancing as well. Plus, since he’s nominated alongside veteran actors like David Duchovny of Californication and Steve Carell of The Office, it’d be nice to see the newbie gain some recognition.