Golden Globe Nominees: Black Swan Is The One To Beat

Two of the nominees Photo: Michael N. Todaro, FilmMagic

After Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette stole the fashion kids’ heart and then got slammed by the movie kids, we’ve been a little gun shy in our movie support. It’s almost like Darren Aronofsy came along to change all of that with Black Swan. The Golden Globe noms are out and if that was his mission, he totally succeeded. Black Swan is up for best picture, Mila and Natalie are both nominated and Darren is getting props for best director as well. And all is right with the world again.

Get the rest of the film industry nominees below.

BEST PICTURE, DRAMA

Black Swan

The Fighter

Inception

The King’s Speech

The Social Network

BEST PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Alice in Wonderland

Burlesque

The Kids Are All Right

Red

The Tourist

BEST DIRECTOR

Darren Aronofsky, Black Swan

David Fincher, The Social Network

Tom Hooper, The King’s Speech

Christopher Nolan, Inception

David O. Russell, The Fighter

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Jesse Eisenberg, The Social Network

Colin Firth, The King’s Speech

James Franco, 127 Hours

Ryan Gosling, Blue Valentine

Mark Wahlberg, The Fighter

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Halle Berry, Frankie and Alice

Nicole Kidman, Rabbit Hole

Jennifer Lawrence, Winter’s Bone

Natalie Portman, Black Swan

Michelle Williams, Blue Valentine

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Johnny Depp, Alice in Wonderland

Johnny Depp, The Tourist

Paul Giamatti, Barney’s Version

Jake Gyllenhaal, Love and Other Drugs

Kevin Spacey, Casino Jack

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Annette Bening, The Kids Are All Right

Anne Hathaway, Love and Other Drugs

Angelina Jolie, The Tourist

Julianne Moore, The Kids Are All Right

Emma Stone, Easy A

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Christian Bale, The Fighter

Michael Douglas, Wall Street 2

Andrew Garfield, The Social Network

Jeremy Renner, The Town

Geoffrey Rush, The King’s Speech

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, The Fighter

Helena Bonham Carter, The King’s Speech

Mila Kunis, Black Swan

Melissa Leo, The Fighter

Jacki Weaver, Animal Kingdom



