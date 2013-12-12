Golden Globes 2014: See All The Nominees Here

Zoe Saldana, Olivia Wilde, and Aziz Ansari announced the Foreign Press Association’s nominations for the 2014 Golden Globe Awards, which recognize outstanding work in film and television.
MORE: The 25 Most Memorable Golden Globes Dresses Ever
“12 Years a Slave” and “American Hustle” each scored seven noms, while the years biggest TV drama, “Breaking Bad” nabbed several, as well.
One major snub that has people buzzing: Lee Daniels’ “The Butler,” which didn’t receive any nominations—fairly surprising since Oprah Winfrey scored a SAG nom yesterday for her role in the film.
The 71st Annual Golden Globes will air January 12 on NBC, and will be hosted by funny gals Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. Read on for a full list of nominees, and let us know who you think should take home statues!
Best motion picture, drama
12 Years a Slave
Captain Phillips
Gravity
Philomena
Rush
Best motion picture, musical or comedy
American Hustle
Her
Inside Llewyn Davis
Nebraska
Wolf of Wall Street
Best Actor in a TV series, drama
Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Michael Sheen, Masters of Sex
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
James Spader, The Blacklist
Best Actor in a mini-series or TV movie
Matt Damon, Behind the Candelabra
Michael Douglas, Behind the Candelabra
Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dancing on the Edge
Idris Elba, Luther
Al Pacino, Phil Spector
Best Actor in a motion picture, drama
Chiwetel Ejiofor, 12 years a Slave
Idris Elba, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Tom Hanks, Captain Phillips
Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club
Robert Redford, All is Lost
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams, American Hustle
Julia Delpy, Before Midnight
Greta Gerwig, Frances Ha
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Enough Said
Meryl Streep, August: Osage County
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Christian Bale, American Hustle
Bruce Dern, Nebraska
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Wolf of Wall Street
Oscar Isaac, Inside Llewyn Davis
Joaquin Phoenix, Her
Best Actress in a motion picture, drama
Cate Blanchett, Blue Jasmine
Sandra Bullock, Gravity
Judy Dench, Philomena
Emma Thompson, Saving Mr. Banks
Kate Winslet, Labour Day
Best motion picture, musical or comedy
American Hustle
Her
Inside Llewyn Davis
Nebraska
Wolf of Wall Street
Best Actress in a TV series, drama
Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Taylor Schilling, Orange is the New Black
Kerry Washington, Scandal
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Best TV Series, Comedy
The Big Bang Theory
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Girls
Modern Family
Parks and Recreation
Best TV Miniseries or Movie
American Horror Story: Coven
Behind the Candelabra
Dancing on the Edge
Top of the Lake
White Queen
Best Actor, TV Series Comedy
Jason Bateman, Arrested Development
Don Cheadle, House of Lies
Michael J. Fox, The Michael J. Fox SHow
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy
Zooey Deschanel, New Girl
Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
Lena Dunham, Girls
Julia Louis Dreyfus, Veep
Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Atlas,” The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
“Let It Go,” Frozen
“Ordinary Love,” Mandella
“Please Mr. Kennedy,” Inside Llewyn Davis
Sweeter Than Fiction/One Chance – Taylor Swift
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
All Is Lost
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Gravity
The Book Thief
12 Years a Slave
Best Foreign Language Film
Blue Is The Warmest Color (France)
The Great Beauty (Italy)
The Hunt (Denmark)
The Past (Iran)
The Wind Rises (Japan)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Spike Jonze, Her
Bob Nelson, Nebraska
Jeff Pope Steve Philomena
John Ridley, 12 Years a Slave
David O. Russell and Eric Singer Warren, American Hustle
Best Supporting Actress in a series, mini-series, or TV movie
Jacqueline Bisset, Dancing on the Edge
Janet McTeer, The White Queen
Hayden Panattiere , Nashville
Monica Potter, Parenthood
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Best Supporting Actor in a series, mini-series or TV movie
Josh Charles, The Good Wife
Rob Lowe, Behind the Candelabra
Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad
Corey Stoll, House of Cards
Jon Voight, Ray Donovan
Best Animated Feature film
The Croods
Despicable Me 2
Frozen