Golden Globes 2014: See All The Nominees Here

Zoe Saldana, Olivia Wilde, and Aziz Ansari announced the Foreign Press Association’s nominations for the 2014 Golden Globe Awards, which recognize outstanding work in film and television.

“12 Years a Slave” and “American Hustle” each scored seven noms, while the years biggest TV drama, “Breaking Bad” nabbed several, as well.

One major snub that has people buzzing: Lee Daniels’ “The Butler,” which didn’t receive any nominations—fairly surprising since Oprah Winfrey scored a SAG nom yesterday for her role in the film.

The 71st Annual Golden Globes will air January 12 on NBC, and will be hosted by funny gals Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. Read on for a full list of nominees, and let us know who you think should take home statues!