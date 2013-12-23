Um, We Need This Now: A Lego Set of ‘The Golden Girls’

Sure, Christmas is just a day away, but it’s not too late to get us what we’re really wishing for this holiday: A “Golden Girls” Lego set.

The kit is the brainchild of a Lego innovator who goes by the name “misterr.” He came up with the idea and posted mock ups of Blanche, Dorothy (with her signature scowl), Sofia, and Rose (along with the kitchen where the gals enjoyed exchanging witty barbs while snacking on cheesecake) in Lego’s online incubator center, called CuuSoo. Several previous user-generated ideas have been turned into actual Lego products, and if the set gets enough votes, it could possibly be made into a real kit you can buy.

Explains misterr of the project, “I made a Lego kitchen based on the tv show: ‘The Golden Girls.’ It’s where the magic of Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and the lovely Sophia all came together.” The Lego kit is currently at nearly 1,500 votes so it could have a shot of being seriously looked at by the toy maker. Fingers crossed!