The Golden Age Of ‘Glee’ Is Over: Why I Don’t Care To Watch Anymore

When Glee came on our televisions a few years ago, everyone instantly became addicted. Every week, teens and parents alike would tune in to watch the characters perform their auto-tuned cover songs, which became smash hits in their own right.

As a high school thespian, I was in love with the show and so excited that something realistic I could relate to was finally on the small screen. In particular, I was excited for Lea Michele having seen her onstage in her Broadway breakout role Spring Awakening years ago. But as I went off to college and my performing arts days faded away, I found that between new characters, guest stars and complicated storylines, being a ‘Gleek’ became a full-time job.

In all honesty, I can’t even remember the last time I watched a full episode of Glee. Last time I saw any part of an episode was to preview their cover of One Direction‘s “What Makes You Beautiful” (spoiler/no brainer: the original is better).

One of the major reason I don’t tune in anymore is highly due to the fact that there always seems to be some ridiculous break right in the middle of the season. Or maybe it’s due to the fact that the show is most likely coming to an end. And while we all love NeNe Leakes, including a Bravolebrity as a full-time cast member seemed like a really, really strange call.

Recently, Jane Lynch hinted that some of the cast could be leaving for good, specifically Dianna Agron — who is arguably one of the stronger actresses. She also went on to say that each graduating senior character will have their own little storyline.

I will forever be a fan and thankful that Ryan Murphy created such a series that not only represented us weird theatre kids but also focused on real-life, modern issues that teens deal with. For its time, Glee was incredibly innovative. But it seems to be slowly fading and facing a series finale sooner than we think.

Those of you who still wear your Gleek badges with pride, please try to convince me otherwise.