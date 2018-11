What: A pair of black ankle booties with a gold-dipped toe and a matching gold accent on the heel.

Why: Because, at less than $50, we may never come by a shoe as chic and well-made as this one. We’ll take a metallic accent wherever we can get one.

How: Whether your wear these with a pair of skinny jeans and a graphic sweatshirt, or a girly dress and tights, these will amp up the style of your look instantly.

Newton Gold Toe Boots, $49; at Pacsun