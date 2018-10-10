This Fall, Stores Are Full of Chunky Gold Earrings that Look Like They Belong in Another Decade

If anything, 2018 has exposed our collective affinity for retro revivals. Scrunchies, dad sneakers, year-round sequins and all kinds of other trends from decades past have made a significant comebacks—exiting the (mental and literal) attics we’d stored them in and pervading the sartorial zeitgeist, instead.

The latest iteration of this trend? Chunky vintage jewelry—specifically, chunky, vintage-looking gold statement earrings—which offer contemporary maximalists the chance to pay homage to history while accessorizing their outfits in the trendiest, most over-the-top way possible.

As a self-proclaimed maximalist who’s openly lamented not being born in the 1980s (purely for fashion purposes, of course), I’m more than on board with this immoderate movement.

The sharp silhouettes of ’80s dresses are hard to beat, but the shoulder pads that come with them can seriously overwhelm an ensemble—that is, until you combine them with a pair of equally eye-catching gold statement earrings. (And some retro Madonna-worthy hair.) (And probably some incredible shoes, too.)

Chunky gold earrings can hold their own in even the most head-turning of ensembles. They’re sparkly enough to catch your eye, big enough to warrant your attention and cool enough to demand respect when they do. Even a minimalist could use them to add a pop of intrigue to an otherwise sophisticated-chic look.

Sold? You already know I am. Which means it’s time to take this trend from discussion to action, namely in the form of a shopping spree (or two). Ahead, you’ll find gold statement earrings spanning the gamut of price points—from $16 Zara baubles to $995 (genuinely vintage) clip-on Chanel earrings.