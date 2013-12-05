Free Yourself From Sequins This Season With A Metallic Sweatshirt and Matching Skirt

Once holiday time comes around, we’re inundated with constant images of sequin party dresses and glitzy skirts. That’s all well and good, but there are plenty of gals out there that—gasp—aren’t in love with sequins but still want to look festive and fun come party time.

That’s why we love this sporty-chic set that’s made up of an on-trend black sweatshirt with gold metallic panels, and another on-trend piece: A midi skirt with a matching metallic split. We’d pair the matching set (yet another trend!) with a sky-high pair of ankle booties for a pal’s holiday party, or a pair of pointy pumps to offset the outfit’s inherent sportiness for an office fete or family function. The best part? The whole set clocks in at under $100!

What do you think? Would you wear this look this holiday season? Weight in below!

Sweatshirt with metallic panel, $30; Midi skirt with metallic split, $43; at Front Row Shop