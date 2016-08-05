StyleCaster
Share

35 Gold-Medal-Worthy Metallics to Shop Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

35 Gold-Medal-Worthy Metallics to Shop Right Now

by
35 Gold-Medal-Worthy Metallics to Shop Right Now
35 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

The 2016 Summer Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, are officially here—the first ever Olympics to be held in South America. And while I’m always excited to see which athletes and countries from around the world take home the gold (go USA!), I may be just as excited, if not more, to see the fashion in the opening and closing ceremonies. With Ralph Lauren, DSquared2, Stella McCartney, and Christian Louboutin all lending their talents to the teams’ wardrobes, this year is sure to be one for the books.

MORE: Rufflemania: How to Get in on Summer’s Girliest, Frilliest Trend

But medals aren’t the only reason that fashion has gold on the brain right now. The metallic trend has surged in recent seasons, showing up everywhere from liquid-gold pleated dresses at Suno to ’80s-inspired sequin mini dresses at Saint Laurent for fall. Accessories are getting the gilded treatment, too, with Stella McCartney, Gucci, and Marc Jacobs putting a little extra glitz on wearable pieces like block-heel loafers and cross-body minibags.

MORE: The Everything Guide to Black Chokers

We’ll all be watching the games with enthusiasm as the world’s greatest athletes compete over the next few weeks—and while we certainly won’t be taking home the gold from Rio, we can at least wear it. In the slideshow, get a head start on fall’s metallic trend and shop 35 styles—from silky bombers to activewear to tech—that deserve fashion’s first prize.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 35

 Gold Silky Bomber Jacket, $74 (was $94); at Genuine People

Snapshot 'Double Take' Small Crossbody Bag, $550; at Marc Jacobs

Long Shiny Dress, $69.90; at Zara

Instinct Gold Sunglasses, $69; at Le Specs 

Adidas Women's Superstar Athletic Shoe, $79.99; at Journeys

Persephone Wrap Dress, $349; at Are You Am I

Frends Headphones, $151.50; at Jet

Ebonie n Ivory Metallic Knit Festival Top, $45 (was $57); at ASOS

Shimmy Shimmy Cocktail Dress, $465; at Mestiza

Vain Stitch Point Shoe, $30; at Topshop

Lately Denim Pants, $56 (was $70); at RVCA

The Medio Sandal, $148; at M.Gemi

Gino Jumper, $125; at Sézane

Dreamers Cove Set, $168; at Free People

Apple Cinnamon Mix Hibiscus Floral Skinny Scarf, $65; at Chan Luu

Foiling Point Metallic Maxi Skirt, $68; at Nasty Gal

Gold Sequin Low Sleeveless Tank Top, $46 (was $59); at Genuine People

Julia Skirt, $115; at Sézane

Matte-Accent Aviator Sunglasses, $9.90; at Forever 21

Cito Gold Clutch, $72.50 (was $145); at VereVerto

Cecile Ankle Boot, $168; at Free People

Fumiko Silk Pants, €219.90 (about $245); at Ganni

Metal Mania Ponytail Holder, $8; at Urban Outfitters

Puma Gold Windrunner Shorts; $33.75 (was $45); at 6pm

Soludos Vamos Espadrilles, $49.95 (was $79); at Anthropologie

Steve Madden Sillly, $64.99 (was $79.95); at Zappos 

Erin Metallic Leather Bomber, $70; at Boohoo

Run Around Sue Sunglasses, $295; at Smoke x Mirrors

Golden State of Mind Chain Belt, $25; at Nasty Gal

Gold Marble iPhone Case, $35; at Society 6

Chevy Tote, $138; at Kayu

Keds x Kate Spade New York Champion Glitter Sneakers, $80; at Keds

Adidas TechFit Sports Bra, $29.99; at Foot Locker

Tularosa Gretta One Piece, $148; at Revolve

Lilly Clasp Fasten Clutch Bag, $14; at Boohoo

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Way to Discover New Beauty Products

The Best Way to Discover New Beauty Products
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share