35 Gold-Medal-Worthy Metallics to Shop Right Now

The 2016 Summer Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, are officially here—the first ever Olympics to be held in South America. And while I’m always excited to see which athletes and countries from around the world take home the gold (go USA!), I may be just as excited, if not more, to see the fashion in the opening and closing ceremonies. With Ralph Lauren, DSquared2, Stella McCartney, and Christian Louboutin all lending their talents to the teams’ wardrobes, this year is sure to be one for the books.

But medals aren’t the only reason that fashion has gold on the brain right now. The metallic trend has surged in recent seasons, showing up everywhere from liquid-gold pleated dresses at Suno to ’80s-inspired sequin mini dresses at Saint Laurent for fall. Accessories are getting the gilded treatment, too, with Stella McCartney, Gucci, and Marc Jacobs putting a little extra glitz on wearable pieces like block-heel loafers and cross-body minibags.

We’ll all be watching the games with enthusiasm as the world’s greatest athletes compete over the next few weeks—and while we certainly won’t be taking home the gold from Rio, we can at least wear it. In the slideshow, get a head start on fall’s metallic trend and shop 35 styles—from silky bombers to activewear to tech—that deserve fashion’s first prize.