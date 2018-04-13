25 Gorgeous Gold Jewelry Finds That Add Easy Glamour to Any Look

Gold jewelry has been making a powerful splash in the industry over the past few years, and with summer around the corner, we’re ready for a golden touch here and there. From bold statement earrings to arm stacks and even the super-hip signet ring, these items will elevate your accessories game during spring, summer, and all year-round.

So layer, stack, and don’t be afraid to go all-out, because it’s a maximalist world we’re living in. The gold jewelry shopping list we curated, ahead, have total potential to become regulars in your rotation (especially the earrings in slide 5, which are actually making us want to jump back on the unicorn bandwagon—something we never thought we’d say).