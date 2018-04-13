StyleCaster
Share

25 Gorgeous Gold Jewelry Finds That Add Easy Glamour to Any Look

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Gorgeous Gold Jewelry Finds That Add Easy Glamour to Any Look

by
25 Gorgeous Gold Jewelry Finds That Add Easy Glamour to Any Look
25 Start slideshow

Gold jewelry has been making a powerful splash in the industry over the past few years, and with summer around the corner, we’re ready for a golden touch here and there. From bold statement earrings to arm stacks and even the super-hip signet ring, these items will elevate your accessories game during spring, summer, and all year-round.

MORE: 33 Circle Bags That Prove They’re Spring’s Hottest Accessory

So layer, stack, and don’t be afraid to go all-out, because it’s a maximalist world we’re living in. The gold jewelry shopping list we curated, ahead, have total potential to become regulars in your rotation (especially the earrings in slide 5, which are actually making us want to jump back on the unicorn bandwagon—something we never thought we’d say).

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Gold Party
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Life of the Party

Hoops, $175 at Mignonne Gavigan

STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Beaded Necklace

Balenciaga necklace, $475 at Matches Fashion

STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Choker Chic
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Be a Unicorn

Earrings, $325 at Jennifer Fisher

STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Tory Time

Watch, $325 at Tory Burch

STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Dainty Gold
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Star Signet Ring

Ring, $59 at Mejuri

STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Triple Drop

Earrings, $2,600 at Tiffany

STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
The Chanel Stack
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Drop Hoops

Earrings, $65 at Gorjana

STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
The Statement Safety Pin
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Gold Horn Necklace

Necklace, $36 at House of Harlow 1960

STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Arm Party
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Tied with a Bow

Earrings, $42 at Baublebar

STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Stacked
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Blue Lotus Cuffs

Cuffs, $98 at Alex and Ani

STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Chunky Hoops
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Mini Chains

Earrings, $54 at Maison Miru

STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Delicate Arm Stack
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Fringe Earrings

Earrings, $65 at Rachel Zoe

STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Bauble Ring
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Celestial Earrings

Earrings, $42 at Rachel Roy

STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Beaded Hoops
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Spiked

Earrings, $62 at Uncommon James

Next slideshow starts in 10s

6 Easy Ways to Revamp Your Home for Spring

6 Easy Ways to Revamp Your Home for Spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
  • STYLECASTER | 25 must-have gold jewelry pieces for spring
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share