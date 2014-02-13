How to Wear Gold Jeans: One Blogger, Two Very Different Outfits

Although it may be cold and snowy, that didn’t stop me from attending a number of shows and parties during New York Fashion Week. The problem: How to look festive and stylish while still paying attention to the inclement weather that’s been pummeling the city? Enter metallic jeans! On a particular busy day during NYFW, I slipped on my slightly slouchy, waxy gold jeans and felt just the right amount of appropriate.

But as I glanced at my calendar, I realized that while I’d start my day show hopping at Lincoln Center, I would end it with a party hosted by Vince at the Top of the Standard Hotel in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District. Luckily, I worked out that I’d have a small window of time to run home and pull an outfit swap before my evening activities. In the interest of saving time, (and because I knew my jeans would fit right in amongst the venue’s gilded décor) I opted to keep the pants, and style them with more evening-friendly pieces.

Read on to see how I took these fancy pants from sun up to sun down, and tips on trying this bold trend yourself.

Faith Connexion gold jeans; Smythe silk double breasted trench blouse; Pierre Hardy for Gap booties; Céline Plaid Phantom bag; Madewell Hepcat sunglasses; Maje Shearling coat

Faith Connexion gold jeans; Smythe ivory shawl blazer; Stella & Dot metallic necklace; Perrin Paris rainbow stingray clutch

Tips on buying (and wearing!) gold jeans:



Fit counts.

The trick to keeping metallic jeans chic? Size up for a slouchy fit that’s more rock n’ roll (and more daytime-friendly) than a skin-tight pair would be. Also, go for a gold that’s slightly matte or brushed, rather than super-shiny.

Consider your other colors.

While it’s true that black and gold are always a glamorous combo, it’s not the only option. For a softer effect, try pairing gold denim with light colors and earth tones like ivory, mauve or army green, as seen above.

Skip the tight tops.

For evening, skip the skin-tight tank top and opt for a soft draped blouse tucked in, or a sharp structured blazer to elevate the look.

Photos: Joanna Totolici