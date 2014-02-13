StyleCaster
How to Wear Gold Jeans: One Blogger, Two Very Different Outfits

Natalie Decleve
by
Although it may be cold and snowy, that didn’t stop me from attending a number of shows and parties during New York Fashion Week. The problem: How to look festive and stylish while still paying attention to the inclement weather that’s been pummeling the city? Enter metallic jeans! On a particular busy day during NYFW, I slipped on my slightly slouchy, waxy gold jeans and felt just the right amount of appropriate.

But as I glanced at my calendar, I realized that while I’d start my day show hopping at Lincoln Center, I would end it with a party hosted by Vince at the Top of the Standard Hotel in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District. Luckily, I worked out that I’d have a small window of time to run home and pull an outfit swap before my evening activities.  In the interest of saving time, (and because I knew my jeans would fit right in amongst the venue’s gilded décor) I opted to keep the pants, and style them with more evening-friendly pieces.

Read on to see how I took these fancy pants from sun up to sun down, and tips on trying this bold trend yourself.

natalie decleve street style blogger natty gold jeans

Me at Lincoln Center, 10 a.m.

B__TO20980 copy

 Faith Connexion gold jeans; Smythe silk double breasted trench blouse; Pierre Hardy for Gap booties; Céline Plaid Phantom bag; Madewell Hepcat sunglasses; Maje Shearling coat

natalie decleve natty style gold jeans

Me, taking my gold jeans out to a NYFW party that same night.

Faith Connexion gold jeans; Smythe ivory shawl blazer; Stella & Dot metallic necklace; Perrin Paris rainbow stingray clutch

Tips on buying (and wearing!) gold jeans:

Fit counts.
The trick to keeping metallic jeans chic? Size up for a slouchy fit that’s more rock n’ roll (and more daytime-friendly) than a skin-tight pair would be. Also, go for a gold that’s slightly matte or brushed, rather than super-shiny.

Consider your other colors.
While it’s true that black and gold are always a glamorous combo, it’s not the only option. For a softer effect, try pairing gold denim with light colors and earth tones like ivory, mauve or army green, as seen above.

Skip the tight tops.
For evening, skip the skin-tight tank top and opt for a soft draped blouse tucked in, or a sharp structured blazer to elevate the look.

Photos: Joanna Totolici

