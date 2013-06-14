Want: A Dainty Gold Infinity Ring Worth Stacking

What: A 14-karat gold-plated ring with a dainty infinity sign as its centerpiece.

Why: It’s lovely: understated, sparkly, and perfect for stacking. And at an incredibly affordable $24, we’d like to buy about three of them and do just that.

How: Something this small can make for a surprisingly great conversation starter, especially if you wear it with a casual, toned-down look like a flowy white blouse, denim shorts, and sandals.

Ariella Collection Infinity Symbol Ring, $24; at Nordstrom

